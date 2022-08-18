How to track a person using WhatsApp? Learn now!

Locating people has become much simpler with the advancement of technology, but it can also be a dangerous action. When done with the consent of the individual, the ‘tracking’ function can be useful in enhancing their security.

Read more: Site shows people just like you when analyzing an online database

Thinking about improving the experience of its users, the Whatsapp created a resource for location sharing in real time, using the smartphone’s geolocation signal (GPS). Understand how it works.

Share location on WhatsApp

Tracking is for those who are unaccompanied and want their family to know where they are; for deliveries and collections of goods by couriers; to arrange a date with friends and much more. It is enough for both people to have WhatsApp installed on their cell phone to start using it.

Furthermore, the user can select the time during which he wants to share the information: 15 minutes, 1 hour or 8 hours. After this period, the contact can no longer have access to your geographic position.

How to use the function?

Here’s how to share location on Android and iOS phones:

android

Open WhatsApp;

Access the conversation with whom you want to share;

Click on the clip icon located next to the typing bar;

Select the “Location” option;

Tap “Real-time location” and confirm “Continue”;

Choose how long you want to split your position.

iOS