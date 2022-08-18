Hydration with semen. New hairdressing technique attracts attention

Yes, that’s really a trend – hair salons around the world like TheBroot, based in Santa Monica, California, specialize in all-natural hair masks and offer clients a semen injection if they say they want their treatment at home. “animal style”.

But calm down. It’s not human sperm from some random guy that’s going to be dumped in your hair. In fact, this treatment consists of bull semen.

Los Angeles-based hairstylist Diego Larez says the treatment strengthens the hair shaft and promotes growth. “In addition to semen, the treatment also uses the root of a plant rich in proteins (katera)”.

Diego points out that the bull semen treatment can provide an amount of collagen that other treatments do not have and also gives a longer lasting shine effect than conventional treatments.

To obtain the mixture, they reduce the bull’s testicles to a broth and then add 30 ml to a preparation.

Diego explains that the cost of the treatment would be around US$ 300 (about R$ 1,500) as it is an organic product.

And yes, we wonder about that too: it apparently has no scent, so the customer won’t walk around all day with the smell of bull sperm all over their hair.