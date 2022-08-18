James Webb zooms in to show distance to beautiful galaxy; watch video

A new video, created from images from the Webb Space Telescope, impresses by showing the enormous distance that separates us from objects in the universe, such as the Cartwheel Galaxy, about 500 million light-years from Earth.

Published by the European Space Agency, the video shows the way to the beautiful Cartwheel, which acquired this curious shape after the collision of two smaller galaxies. It takes more than a minute of zoom to get to it.

With this powerful cinematic effect, we feel absurdly small in the face of the vastness of the universe.

See the video:

Webb released the first color images of the observatory in July, and in August, NASA and its international partners made available new records of this galaxy, which had already been observed by the Hubble Telescope — in far less detail.

The Chariot Wheel

The Cartwheel Galaxy formed in a violent collision between two galaxies. “The collision mainly affected its shape and structure. It sports two rings — one inner, glowing, and the other surrounding, colorful. These two rings expand outward from the center of the collision, like ripples in a pond after a stone is thrown into it. “, explains NASA.

Because of these characteristics, astronomers define it as a “ring galaxy”, a structure less common than spiral galaxies such as our Milky Way.

The core contains lots of hot dust, and the brightest areas of the inner ring are “home to gigantic clusters of young stars”. The outer ring, which expanded for about 440 million years, is dominated by star formation and supernovae — as it expands, it collides with the surrounding gas, triggering star formation.

“Webb’s observations capture Cartwheel at a very transient stage. What shape the galaxy will eventually take, given these two competing forces, is still a mystery. However, this image provides insight into what happened to the galaxy in the past. and what it will do in the future,” ESA/Webb stated in a press release.