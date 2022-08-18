Janet Jackson’s Music Could Paralyze Laptop Hard Drives, Microsoft Reveals

The company had to create a filter for Rhythm Nation not to affect the operation of 5400 RPM hard drives

What if, by playing a single song, you gained the power to crash all laptops in the vicinity? Although it sounds like something straight out of science fiction, it actually happened in the Windows XP era in a story shared by Microsoft that involves the singer Janet Jackson and 5400 RPM hard drives.

In a post on the Microsoft Blog, Raymond Chen says that the company’s support department had to deal with reports from a manufacturer that claimed the song “Rhythmn Nation” caused their products to stop working. During the investigations of the problem, the responsible engineers discovered that laptops produced by competitors also suffered from the same problem.

“It turns out that the song contained one of the natural resonant frequencies for the model 5400 RPM laptop hard drives they and other manufacturers used.,” explains Chen. With this, even if the music was not played by the laptops, they could stop working if she started playing — a rather unexpected effect for a song about social rights.

Fix came in the form of audio filters

As Chen explains, the fix for the problem involved creating a custom filter in OS audio pipeline. With this, when the audio of Janet Jackson’s music was detected, there was the removal of the “offensive” frequencies that caused the hard drives to stop working properly.

The professional states that, currently, there is no guarantee that manufacturers know about this story and do not understand the reasons why the filter exists and is used to this day. However, just like the successful time of Rhythmn Nation, so is the era when 5400 RPM hard drives were the standard, especially in the portable device industry.

Although the story told by Chen dates back many years, she had real effects this week. Last Wednesday (17), the website dedicated to registering Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures added a official reference to the problem described on Microsoft’s blog, which gained the official code CVE-2022-38392.

