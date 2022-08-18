Journalist who threatened Youtuber in Flamengo x Athletico will be prevented from working on games

Every action has a reaction. Journalist Thiago Lucca interrupted live by journalist and Youtuber Guilherme Pinheiro, known as Flazoeiro, after Flamengo’s 1-0 victory over Athletico-PR, but he will suffer the consequences. In the video you can see Thiago intimidating and threatening Guilherme with aggression.

This Thursday (18), the Association of Sports Chroniclers of the State of Paraná (ACEP-PR) issued a note apologizing to Youtuber Guilherme Pinheiro for the professional’s attitude. In addition, the entity announced that Thiago Lucca will be suspended from the entity’s staff.

With the measure, which will be informed to the CBF, Lucca will be prevented from being accredited to work in professional football matches, as only accredited journalists can act. The Association of Sports Chroniclers of the State of Rio de Janeiro (ACERJ) also issued a note showing solidarity with Guilherme.

The game was full of acts of intimidation and violence against Flamengo

Flamengo issued an official statement this Thursday (18) repudiating the various regrettable facts that occurred before, during and after the game. There was a record of different treatment for Flamengo fans, as they were forced to take off their shoes in the magazine.

Inside and outside the stadium, Flamengo fans were harassed and insulted with racist terms. A family was expelled from a restaurant because they were dressed in Rio de Janeiro club shirts. In the most notorious case, Thiago Lucca invaded Guilherme’s live and threatened to break the youtuber’s cell phone.

