Jumanji: Will The Rock star in his third film in the franchise? Karen Gillan has the answer – Movie News

Actress Karen Gillan, known for her roles in the MCU films (Nebula) and the two recent Jumanji as Ruby Roundhouse, commented on her Instagram stories about a possible third film from Jumanji. Alongside Dwayne Johnson (The Rock), the actress starred in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019).

To “complete the trilogy” the actress when asked, replied: “Yes, I believe there will be another movie, I don’t know when! It’s hard to align everyone’s schedules. But we are all very excited to do another one.”, commented Gillan. And speaking of schedules, the actress’ speech is understandable, as she recently appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder and already has recordings for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and the Guardians of the Galaxy Year-End Special.

On the other hand, The Rock will also have his debut as Black Adam in October this year and some photos of the movie’s characters were even released recently, in addition to the sequels of the long Jungle Cruise and Red Alertthe last one featuring Gal Gadot. The same difficulty of schedules is for the actor and comedian Jack Black, who is one of the protagonists of Jumanji and is in other projects, such as the film Borderlands.

Despite the tight schedule, Gillan knows that Jumanji 4 is still happening and both she and her colleagues are looking forward to returning to the franchise at some point. In 2020, director Jake Kasdan confirmed that the sequel was in the early stages, but due to the Covid pandemic, some things have changed. Since then, The Rock’s producing partner Hiram Garcia has commented that the fourth film was “in the funnel” and that they are “focused on delivering the best version of this story.” Without many details about the premiere yet, it is possible to watch the 2017 movie on Netflix and the 2019 movie on Prime Video. In addition, we will follow the actress’s debuts in the MCU soon in theaters and Disney+.