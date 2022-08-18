Just today! Earn up to 97,335 miles when you buy an iPhone 13 256GB at Shopping Smiles and pay in up to 12 interest-free installments

Good opportunity for you to secure your next cell phone! THE smiles is offering up 97,335 miles on the purchase of a iPhone 13 256GB sold by Casas Bahia at Shopping Smiles. In this promotion, you have the possibility to accumulate up to 15 miles per real spent and pay the device in up to 12 interest-free installments. The offer is valid only today (18) or while stocks last.

bonus

15 miles per real spent: exclusive to Clube Smiles or Diamante customers;

8 miles per dollar spent: other customers.

How to participate

Search for the model sold by Casas Bahia at Shopping Smiles or click directly on the links indicated in this article; Choose your iPhone 13 Apple 256 GB and click “Purchase“; Calculate the freight for delivery to the desired address; Finalize the purchase of the product; and Ready! You’ll earn up to 15 miles per dollar spent within a period of up to 10 (ten) business days from the delivery of the your new iPhone.

purchase example

The miles accrued with the purchase can be seen below the product, see an example:

iPhone 13 Apple 256GB Blue – link

iPhone 13 Apple 256GB Red – link

Other models:

iPhone 13 Apple 256GB Midnight – link

– iPhone 13 Apple 256GB Stellar – link

iPhone 13 Apple 256GB Pink – link

Don’t have a Smiles Club?

If you are interested in being part of the Smiles Club, in partnership with the program, we got a special condition: additional bonus miles in your subscription! Check available plans:

As you can see, when you hire Clube Smiles 1,000 for R$42/month, you will receive 7,000 bonus miles in the first month, totaling 8,000 miles per hour! Considering the minimum stay of 6 months and the investment of BRL 252 for an accrual of 13,000 miles, the cost per thousand miles [CPM] will go for R$ 19.38.

Find out how the Smiles Club works.

Comment

This is an excellent opportunity for those who are thinking of changing their cell phone and have the iPhone 13 as one of the desired smartphones! The current promotion is even better than yesterday’s, in which the program offered 12 miles per dollar spent on the purchase of an Apple iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB.

It is also worth noting that Clube Smiles members earn almost twice as many miles as other customers. In other words, those who sign up now, in addition to guaranteeing a good CPM of R$ 19.38, will also receive 45,423 more Smiles miles – which is quite an advantage! With this super advantageous accumulation, it’s your great chance to increase your balance of miles at Smiles to help you make a future issue.

Thinking of taking advantage? Remembering that the offer is valid only today (18) or while stocks last! To make your purchase, search for the model sold by Casas Bahia at Shopping Smiles or access the links in this article directly.