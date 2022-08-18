Learn how to watch TV for free on LG and Samsung smart TVs

The streaming services market has been one of the busiest in recent times. A new platform is born every day, whether it’s free or subscription-based. But what many people don’t know is that there are many channels and content that can be enjoyed, free of charge, through their smart TVs.

It turns out that TV manufacturers offer free access to other channels through their own IPTV, as is the case with Samsung and LG. On Samsung TVs, people can access Samsung TV Plus, while on LG, various content and channels can be found on LG Channels. The IPTV service is available on both brands, on devices that are smart and manufactured from 2017 onwards.

On LG Channel alone, users can count on more than 50 live channels, which are exclusively available on Smart TVs that have webOS 4.5 or higher. Given these specifications, it is possible to download the application, if it is not already installed, from the LG Content Store app store.

On the platform, the user finds one of the best known magazines in the world and published in the United States, Time Magazine (135). Check out some channels available on LG Channel:

USA Today News (channel 147) : US local and national news about sports, entertainment, finance, technology, etc.

: US local and national news about sports, entertainment, finance, technology, etc. American Classics (channel 267) : Classic US movies and TV series take their turn, from WWII to the 1980s.

: Classic US movies and TV series take their turn, from WWII to the 1980s. Docurama (channel 261) : Channel dedicated to documentaries, films and TV series based on real events.

: Channel dedicated to documentaries, films and TV series based on real events. Hollywood Reporter (channel 320) : news about the world of celebrities, movies and TV from the world of Hollywood.

: news about the world of celebrities, movies and TV from the world of Hollywood. MobCrush (channel 302): ideal for game lovers, dedicated to eSports and mobile games.

Samsung TV Plus

The South Korean brand’s app was launched in 2015, first in its home country, then expanded to Brazil, the United States, Canada, England, Australia and several European territories. The platform has almost 50 channels, and is available on Smart TVs launched from 2017 in 4K and with the Tizen operating system.

Samsung TV Plus has channels with different genres of content, including movies, cartoons and games. Check out some of these channels:

Euronews Portuguese (channel 2064) – breaking news from the European police, the economy and sports. The channel’s language can be understandable to Brazilians, since it is the Portuguese language.

– breaking news from the European police, the economy and sports. The channel’s language can be understandable to Brazilians, since it is the Portuguese language. MasterChef (channel 2160) – here it is possible to marathon the seasons of the culinary competition.

– here it is possible to marathon the seasons of the culinary competition. Hard Knocks Fighting (channel 2319) – ideal for those who like fights, as it is dedicated to MMA, with 24 hours of fights.

– ideal for those who like fights, as it is dedicated to MMA, with 24 hours of fights. NetMovies (channel 2732) – Samsung uses this channel to display movies, whether new or older.

– Samsung uses this channel to display movies, whether new or older. Novelíssima (channel 2571) – for telenovelas on duty, the channel presents stories of love, drama and suspense every day, according to the broadcaster’s description.

On both LG and Samsung, access to apps is completely free, with no subscription or payment required, just an internet connection is needed to enjoy channels of news, entertainment, movies and more.