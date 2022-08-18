LibreOffice 7.4 brings WebP support and new features to fight with Office – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

It doesn’t even seem like it, but six months have passed since the last release. It’s time for a new version. This Thursday (18), The Document Foundation launched the office suite LibreOffice 7.4 Community. Support for WebP images, more integration with Microsoft Office formats and improved performance are all new.

LibreOffice 7.4 (image: disclosure/The Document Foundation)

The version is new, but the original proposal remains. LibreOffice 7.4 continues to offer a complete set of office tools such as a text editor, spreadsheets and presentations.

You know, it’s a suite that directly rivals Microsoft Office. That’s why, in addition to new features and the typical bug fixes, the new version brings advances in compatibility with formats such as DOCX, XLSX and PPTX.

Yes, every new version promises to improve support for Microsoft Office formats, simply because there is always room for improvement. Don’t be surprised. The Document Foundation itself explains why:

Microsoft files are still based on the proprietary and obsolete ISO 2008 format rather than the ISO approved standard [uma organização internacional de padrões]which is why they hide a large number of artificial complexities. This causes usage problems with LibreOffice, which defaults to a truly open format (the OpenDocument Format).

Functional news

Let’s go to the highlight features of the new version. For starters, the tools in LibreOffice 7.4 now support WebP files, an image format that is increasingly being used on the internet. EMF and WMF graphics files, originally developed for Windows, are also supported.

LibreOffice 7.4 Writer editor (image: Everton Favretto)

If LibreOffice 7.3 has improved support for ScriptForge libraries, which facilitate the development of macros, the new version goes further by offering help pages about them.

On top of the package tools, the Writer text editor has improved control over footnote changes, brings new typographic settings for hyphen usage and can now work with the LanguageTool spell checker (although a setting needs to be applied to enable this feature) .

The Calc spreadsheet tool now supports up to 16,384 columns in each one and brings more functions in the AutoSum widget (for summing tasks).

LibreOffice 7.4 Impress (image: Everton Favretto)

On the other hand, Impress, for slideshows, has a new theme support mechanism, which includes the option for the user to define styles for master pages.

Other general features include experimental dark mode support for Windows 10 and 11, as well as improved overall performance (another feature that is always highlighted in every new version).

LibreOffice 7.4: where to download?

LibreOffice 7.4 Community is now available for download. The suite has versions for Windows (32 and 64 bits), macOS (Intel and Apple Silicon) and Linux (64 bits). The novelty also supports around 120 languages, including Brazilian Portuguese.

It’s never too late to remember: the package is open-source and completely free. For companies, The Document Foundation recommends using the LibreOffice Enterprise version, which retains the functionality of the Community edition, but adds features offered by partners.