Liz Cheney’s candidacy for the White House will be important for the GOP; read analysis

THE WASHINGTON POST – Generally speaking, the last time you’d want to talk about running for president would be right after suffering a crippling defeat. But there was the federal deputy Liz Cheney (Republican from Wyoming), hours after losing by 37 points in the Republican party in his state, on NBC’s Today Show, raising the possibility of a national contest in 2024.

“I’m thinking about it. And I will make a decision in the next few months,” Cheney said, stressing that he will do “everything I can to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office.”

Cheney has raised this possibility before, but on Wednesday, the 17th, she suggested that she doesn’t consider herself particularly punished by her party’s historic rejection. And she quickly converted her pre-campaign for Congress into a political committee aimed at stopping Trump in 2024.

Congresswoman Liz Cheney prepares to deliver her speech in which she recognizes defeat in the Wyoming primary Photograph: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP – 08/16/2022

The idea that Cheney would have virtually any chance of winning a GOP primary after such a defeat in your own stateit is, on the face of it, laughable. And Cheney is perceptive enough to see that.

Even in the best of circumstances for Cheney, on a schedule where she shrewdly played with time investing in Trump’s ultimate defeat, the 2024 pre-campaign would be too close. As noted by Cheney, the first pre-applications should begin to be launched in the coming months.

And there are also few signs of any greater anti-Trump leanings within the party, despite multiple legal problems involving the former president and signs that voters may opt for other names — such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (Republican) — for his next presidential nomination. It is also possible that Cheney is merely using this speculation, as many politicians do, to remain politically relevant.

But Cheney has also shown that she is willing to face an exacerbated defeat to prove herself right. And a bid to run for president in 2024 presents, at the very least, an opportunity for her to prove her point.

Polls confirm that Cheney would have virtually no chance in the 2024 primaries. In her state’s primary on Tuesday, she won about 3 out of 10 votes and is apparently even less popular at the national level. A YouGov poll published last week found that only 14% of Republicans view Cheney favorably, compared with two-thirds who hold her negatively.

Among Democrats, Cheney’s numbers show momentum — 6 in 10 Democrats view Cheney favorably. That’s a staggering number for a person whose last name is “Cheney,” but those voters weren’t enough to make her even remotely competitive in Wyoming’s open primary. Cheney is also quite unpopular with independents (26% favorably, versus 40% with a negative view of her), suggesting that even conservatives skeptical of Trump may not be enough to make her a candidate for the presidency.

We have few poll combinations for 2024 with Cheney’s name listed, but a poll last month put her at 3% of intent.

This poll shows Cheney paired in single-digit rankings with several underdogs — including former governors Nikki Haley and Chris Christie — while placing it in fourth place, because of the magnitude with which this field is concentrated. Trump and DeSantis take the top spots, with the former vice president Mike Pence in third place. Other than that, nothing is set. And judging by what’s happened in recent years, being at the bottom may be enough to allow Cheney to enter the arena of debate.

Liz Cheney with her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, at a polling place in Jackson, Wyoming Photograph: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford – 16/08/2022

(National Republicans could move to exclude her in some way — and have already indicated an intention to exert control over debates. But if she appears in the polls tying with other candidates or concentrating more intentions, with a credible claim to participate in the debate, it will not be easy to separate it.)

Imagine Cheney pushing Trump not just through the commission’s January 6 hearings, but doing it face to face. This move is unlikely to actually make her a candidate for the presidency, but sometimes pre-candidates compete to shape the race in other ways.

And given the dearth of counterprogramming about Trump reaching GOP primary voters—both thanks to our staunch conservative media outlets and the unwillingness of DeSantis, Pence, and so many others to actually oppose Trump—Cheney might consider this valid path if it really intends to stop Trump.

There’s also the question of what Cheney knows about what’s to come. The vice chair of the January 6 commission is aware of all sorts of potential revelations that could significantly influence Trump’s political future. One might think that Cheney would have pushed to make these revelations when it could have still saved her in her primary, but evidence gathering is ongoing, as are police investigations involving Trump.

Simply put, surely there is no one more adept at bringing charges against Trump than Cheney, and she could decide that this will be her mission in 2024: to air this all out as publicly as possible in the largest political arena possible. Even if that doesn’t stop Trump from winning the GOP nomination in 2024, it could be decisive in the general election.

There is also the possibility that Cheney could run for a third party — trying to stop Trump from dividing the Conservative electorate. But Cheney’s numbers suggest she has more appeal among Democratic-leaning voters than Republicans.

The downside, of course, is that this could deal a mortal blow to Cheney’s political career, if he has any life left. If there is any prospect of truly playing a role in the future of the GOP beyond 2024, the best course of action is usually to let time pass and wait for the kind of transformation that will boost the chances of regaining relevance.

Liz Cheney (C) begins the hearing of the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol

Photograph: Al Drago/EFE – 07/22/2022

And Cheney is so hated in the GOP that she could prove to be an adversary that benefits Trump — a bogeyman who exemplifies the kind of cowardly Republican who would dare to ally himself with the Democrats.

But Cheney is also someone for whom the easy and convenient game of politics has become clear, and she has moved in the opposite direction. Cheney became the No. 3 Republican in the House, rising quickly, and could have become House Speaker someday if she had simply kept quiet or chosen to avoid the case, as so many other Republicans chose to do. We should always be cautious about assuming that a politician’s moves are really about principles rather than ambitions. But if anyone ever showed any capacity for self-sacrifice, it was Cheney.

So it’s easy—and most likely correct—to rule out in advance the possibility of Cheney winning. But contrary to the oft-recycled sports quote, sometimes winning isn’t the only thing that matters. / TRANSLATION BY GUILHERME RUSSO