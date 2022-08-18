Love and Thunder ~ Marvel Universe 616

Thor: Love and Thunder is responsible for bringing Jane Foster back to the MCU and also serves as a ‘closing’ for Natalie Portman in the MCU. In an interview with the D23 Insider Disney Podcast, Natalie Portman talked about her character coming to Valhalla in the post-credits scene and her future at Marvel and the logistics behind some key scenes.

When asked if her MCU journey is over, Portman commented that “it certainly feels like anything is possible”, but made it clear that “[não tem] an answer to that”. It seems Portman’s answers haven’t changed much since the last time she spoke about her future.

She then went on to talk about the logistics behind the scene where Jane, Valkyrie and Thor are tied up by tentacles, with Gorr chastising them:

“So we were in a room that was basically just a regular room that had black felt curtains around it. And so, we were each on a platform that was on wheels and with nothing holding us back… We were kind of stuck on that platform. There was some sort of post behind us that we were attached to so we wouldn’t fall when they moved it. And then they had people in blue suits sending us in and out… and we had to pretend we were restrained so we were like, ‘(murmurs) Mmmmm’ And then they put it all in later. So yeah, this is pretty wild.”

While working on the film, one of the key parts of Portman’s acting turned out to be his height. The actress was 20 centimeters shorter than the Mighty Thor should have been, so the film’s crew built “very long platforms” for her to walk alongside her fellow actors in several scenes:

“So I’m 5’6, and my character is 6’1, which I don’t know if this has ever happened before in history, that someone envisioned a character for an actor who can’t physically fill those shoes. And I’m so grateful for all the cinematic magic that Marvel can provide to make this possible. But a lot of the practical solution to that on set was putting me on a deck. So we do a rehearsal, figure out a path that I would be taking in the scene, and they would build this platform. This is a very long platform, for which I am very grateful to our team for being so generous. And then poor Chris [Hemsworth] and Tessa [Thompson] would constantly have to step over her to get in her way, and… [eles] they would have to pretend they weren’t jumping on a platform. It was a lot of comedy. But it allowed me to look tall, so that was helpful.”

For those wondering what Jane’s final catchphrase was when she whispered in Thor’s ear before she died, it doesn’t look like the answer will be revealed anytime soon. Portman stated that “[ela] lead to [isso] with [ela] to the grave.”

Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jamie Alexander as Sif, Christian Bale as Gorr, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Baustista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis. Sean Gunn as Kraglin and Rocket. Recently, the appearances of Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth, Matt Damon, Russell Crowe and others in the film were also confirmed. Directed by Taika Waititi and Released July 8, 2022

Gravedigger