Lucão gets injured, and Léo is called back to the national team | volleyball

In the final stretch of preparation for the World Championship, coach Renan Dal Zotto had problems defining the team. In training held this Wednesday (17), central Lucão suffered a sprained right ankle. For the place, the technician again summoned the central Léo, of only 20 years.

1 of 2 Lucão reinforces Brazil in the final phase of the League of Nations — Photo: Wander Roberto/CBV Lucão reinforces Brazil in the final phase of the League of Nations — Photo: Wander Roberto/CBV

– Lucão had a sprained right ankle in a training session. We assessed the situation on the spot, and we found a spill in a specific region. Back at the hotel, we reassessed and the picture had not changed, which is good, as the trauma has not worsened. The first 24 hours and 48 hours are the most important in cases like this, to get the big picture. Tomorrow (Thursday) we will do an X-ray to rule out any type of fracture, and we will follow the treatment, following the evolution of the condition. – said Matheus dos Santos, physiotherapist of the men’s team in an official note from the CBV, Brazilian Volleyball Confederation.

It is worth remembering that in the last week Léo had been cut by Dal Zotto. At the time, the main justification was the amount and variations of opposites in the tournament: Wallace, Darlan and Felipe Roque, faced with the limit of 14 athletes. However, with Lucão’s injury, the Sesi-SP center was called back.

2 of 2 Léo, from Sesi-SP, is cut from the selection that goes to the World Cup – Photo: Reproduction Léo, from Sesi-SP, is cut from the selection that goes to the World Cup – Photo: Reproduction

Léo arrives in the next few days in Montpellier, France, where the Brazilian team will play a friendly against the French next Saturday (20) in preparation for the World Championship.

With the central, the men’s volleyball team will have 15 athletes, and the final list – with only 14 players, will be released next week.

The selection reached the final of the last five editions of the World Cup. In 2002, 2006 and 2010, he won the third championship. In 2014 and 2018, he lost the title to Poland on both occasions.