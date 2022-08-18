M. Shadows’ tips for budding bands

Every musician is often asked in interviews what advice they would give to new artists and bands. M. Shadows, lead singer of Avenged Sevenfold, didn’t wait to be questioned again and went to twitter offer your contributions.

“Attention to all aspiring artists: never let your art become a commodity. Let creation take you wherever it goes and let the chips fall where it is meant to be… always.”

The singer stressed the importance of doing what you believe in, without trying to fit in with what the public wants.

“Learn where the limits are so you can go beyond them. Nothing will push you away from what’s important more than trying to create something that everyone likes. Analysis shows us where we have been, not where we are going.”

Shadows also addressed the music’s relationship with ‘web3’ technologies such as cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

“Recently I have seen many people move away from web3 and it was for 2 reasons…. Prices drop in cryptocurrencies or they don’t want a backlash from the mafia. What that tells me is that they were never here for the right reason.”

The frontman concluded by pointing out that, in the post-Covid, bands and artists must “lead the way” and show their creativity.

“Now that everything is on the mend, are they going to stick their heads out again? If you want to be a musician, painter, composer, novelist… whatever. Don’t become a commodity. People want to see YOUR creativity… lead the way.”

M. Shadows and the NFTs

Later in the same thread, a Twitter user asked the singer his thoughts on switching to NFTs and whether they would be more beneficial to independent bands and artists.

“I don’t believe in just selling music like NFT. For the consumer, I believe streaming is king. NFTs are great for full-band community, ticketing, digital events, streaming authentication and striping, as well as accounting and IP distribution. I like the idea of ​​fans buying an NFT that gives them a stake (set by the band) on a certain record…rather than signing to a major label and giving up a lot more. That is, fans buy NFTs and the band gives 15% of future royalties to them… instead of 80% to a record company.”

Avenged Sevenfold’s Next Album

Avenged Sevenfold is currently working on their next album. Work is already in the mixing process and the launch is expected to take place between the last quarter of the current year and the beginning of 2023.

Last February, the band was in Prague, Czech Republic, working with the local orchestra.

