Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Face Rumors They’ve Split Up

Whether you’re a fan or not, the relationship of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seems inevitable on the Internet. Fans and critics have been spreading ideas and threads on Twitter about the matter for some time now, but everyone had to take a look when rumors of a split between the 36-year-old actress and the 32-year-old rap-rock star broke out. But don’t worry, they are “doing well”.

According to a report by TMZ on Wednesday, sources confirm that the couple “don’t have any major problems.” The breakup rumors between one of today’s most headline-grabbing couples have been fueled by their lack of public appearances with each other. People haven’t seen anything lately on your social media pages and haven’t seen Megan Fox at MGK’s “Mainstream Sellout” tour stop in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

TMZ sources claim, however, that this lack of time together is just a reflection of their conflicting and demanding schedules. What’s more, MGK even paid tribute to Fox at that show in Cleveland, saying he had just spoken to her before coming to the crowd. He even shared her interaction.

“She said, ‘When you’re on stage, you’re where you love to be. Don’t think about anything. You don’t need to prove anything to anyone. Everyone came to see you. the best performance they’ve ever seen in their lives, and theirs,’” said the Cleveland native, who just won his own day in his honor in the city.

As for their social media presence, the two are working hard. The rocker is promoting his tour while the Transformers star was busy launching his SKIMS campaign with Kourtney Kardashianattracting many with behind-the-scenes photos in the process.

Kourtney’s husband, Travis Barkeris a frequent contributor to Machine Gun Kelly, producing his 2020 album “Tickets To My Downfall” and this year’s “Mainstream Sellout.” Barker, who achieved pop-punk legend status with blink-182, even performed with him on some tour dates against his doctor’s orders.

