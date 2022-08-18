Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered gets DLSS and HBAO+ improvements in PC update

The game’s first patch also fixes graphical glitches and improves hardware verification.

Nixxes released this Thursday (18) the first update of the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, which promises to bring several performance improvements for the title. According to the developer, the new version improves the functioning of resources such as NVIDIA DLSS, the game’s ray tracing and HBAO+among other areas.

In the patch notes released by the developer, she states that the game should decrease the amount of crashes it presents and correctly check the updated Windows version. The update also promises fix some graphical glitches in the gameas well as ensuring that some missions will no longer be buggy for some players.

“We’re so grateful for all the positive feedback we’ve received since Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered released last Friday!”, said Nixxes. The developer claims that continues to monitor player feedback and is working to ensure further performance improvements in future updates.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Has Unresolved Issues

In the patch notes for the update, the developer also warns that theSome known game issues should be resolved at a future time. Among them is the impossibility of turning on ray tracing resources, even on machines where the installed hardware is compatible with the technology.

According to Nixxes, the problem may be related in some way to the DirectX 12 Agility SDK, responsible can disable the option when the hardware used is not compatible. She says she’s already investigating complaints made by players and who promises to deal with him at a future time.

Additionally, she warns that some players are finding themselves unable to take a photograph from the top of the Empire State Building, but that the problem seems to be related to using Intel GPUs, whose manufacturer is already investigating the causes. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is now available for PC, available for both Steam how much for Epic Games Store.

