Mauro Cezar pins Globo journalist who supported Fabrizio Romano

Flamengo’s failed negotiation with Oscar continues to reverberate among journalists on social networks. This Wednesday, Mauro Cezar recovered a tweet from Thiago Benevenutte, a Globo journalist, who defended Italian Fabrizio Romano, a reporter who paid for the midfielder’s arrival at Rubro-Negro.

In early August, Benevenette retweeted a message from Fabrizio Romano, which highlighted Oscar’s agreement with Flamengo. The Globo journalist praised the Italian and alluded to Mauro Cezar Pereira when using the word ‘accent’, used by Mauro to criticize Romano.

– They have no idea what journalism is, who considers the greatest of the profession any journalist who spends the entire year dealing only with negotiations between players and coaches. The “ball market”. After all, it is an absolutely secondary issue in the general context – wrote Mauro Cezar about Benevenutte’s declaration.

Mauro Cezar also took the opportunity to mock the profile of the Globo journalist, who presents the ‘Memory Game’. Despite the agreement with Oscar, Flamengo did not get the player’s release from Shanghai SIPG, from China.