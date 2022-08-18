Mexican ‘Vampire’ asks fans to think long and hard before transforming: ‘It’s irreversible’

THE “real life vampire” that holds the body modification world record decided warn fans who think of copying your example.

The changes that Maria José Cristerna made to her body now add up to surprising 49 and earned him a place in the Guinness Book of Records.

Changes to the Mexican’s body include procedures on her forehead and arms, where she has implantswhile she also has a number of piercings, the tattooed eyeballs and the forked tongue.

Her extreme look has led her to be the main star of several international tattoo and body modification events.

Maria Jose Cristerna Photo: AFP

In an interview with the Guinness YouTube channel, Maria José, who started to reinvent herself at age 14, advised others to think carefully about copying her:

“The advice I would give you is that you have to think a lot about it because it’s irreversible. I love the way I look, but you have to understand that there are young people who are very open to tattoos and piercings and all that. It’s become fashionable. , then we can get to a point where it’s not what we want anymore and we may not like it anymore. So you have to think a lot about it to love your body and be able to defend it for a lifetime.”

According to Maria Jose, 99% of your body is tattooed.

Maria José Cristerna Photo: Reproduction/Instagram