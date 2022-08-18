MMORPG Has Paused Development After Creator Loses Crypto Kickstarter Money

Who Invested In Untamed Isles Funding Campaign Is Furious And Wants Their Money Back

MMORPG Untamed Isles creator Joshua Grant has updated the project’s Kickstater page to inform that the game is currently pausing development indefinitely. The reason? O Money raised from campaign funding was all lost after Grant invested it in cryptocurrencies. In a lengthy post, the game’s director explained that the slump in the cryptocurrency market has drained the game’s resources.

The MMORPG Untamed Isles is a game of capture and battle with monsters that implements classic elements of the Pokemon game and also of the game of the same genre TemTem, which uses GaaS aspects to add content. Untamed Isles reached 420% of the target and obtained R$2,728,396 in funding. The project was supported by 3,052 people. At the moment, who supported the game is furiouswanting their money back.

MMORPG creator tries to explain the situation

On the Kickstarter page Joshua Grant tried to explain the situation: “Today I want to share some very sad news with you. We have to pause development on Untamed Isles and put the project on hiatus. With a heavy heart we have made this decision and understand that our amazing community will be shocked to read this”.

Grant states that the MMORPG project is ambitious and that after the success of the campaign, more than 70 people were hired to work on the game, for about two years. Soon after, he comments “the economic landscape has changed dramatically both generally and specifically for cryptocurrencies”.

According to the director, when the crypto market crash happened, developer Phat Loot was unable to reallocate the investments and ended up losing the money. Grant also stated in the message that “Crypto funds have become, and continue to be, essential in allowing us to launch [o jogo]“. Below you can see an excerpt from the message posted on the Kickstarter page.

Anyway, who invested in the project was not happy at all on finding out that Kickstarter money was put into crypto and has now disappeared. One of the comments points out: “It is very suspicious to use sponsors’ money in the cryptocurrency market instead of using it in the game as was the intention. Your main page talks about a full refund…..so what will be done?”.

The situation seems complicated, after all, some users point out that putting development on hold can be a strategy to create the feeling that ‘someday’ the game will be released. The intention to pause development rather than canceling the game directly will help developer Phat Loot avoid refunds. The section with the description of risks points out that the refund will only be made if Untamed Isles is not released.

Regardless of what Joshua Grant says, the fact is that the R$2,728,396 obtained from the campaign was not used directly in the development of the game – which was the promise, instead it was invested in crypto in the vain hope of profiting even more. Now that money doesn’t exist and those who supported the project will probably face great difficulties in getting their money back.

