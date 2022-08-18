My Death (2020)

My death Original:death of me

Year:2020•Country:USA, Thailand

Direction:Darren Lynn Bousman

Road map:Ari Margolis, James Morley III, David Tish

Production:David Buelow, Charles Dorfman, Lee Nelson, David Tish

Cast:Maggie Q, Luke Hemsworth, Alex Essoe, Kat Ingkarat, Kelly B. Jones, Caledonia Burr, Chatchawan Kamonsakpitak

I imagine the following very cliché scene: between drinks, cigarettes and unfinished sandwiches, three screenwriters write ideas on paper napkins in a smoky bar in some American metropolis:

– transform the premise of the comedy If You Drink Don’t Marry in a horror movie (the leading couple on vacation will not remember what happened the night before because of a drunkenness)

– on their camera they will find a sex footage that culminates in the husband strangling his wife

– by some strange force the woman is still alive but having frequent hallucinations

– couple decides to investigate what happened, as there seems to be a plot between the inhabitants of the place

– to put this plot in a paradisiacal setting of some exotic culture (by American standards) involving witchcraft and other pagan rituals…

At the end of the night, the three toasted the “great” work performed and went to their respective homes to sleep the sleep of the righteous. As they had a deadline to meet with the studio, the next day, still intoxicated by so much “creativity”, quickly filled in the gaps of the topics mentioned with some poor scenes of hallucination, comings and goings of the protagonists like silly cockroaches trying to understand where they got themselves and some dialogues taken advantage of some previous canceled project. Ready! Script written and delivered on time! Next!

Guys, let’s face it, I don’t know what the producers had in mind when validating this project. It’s a movie where little is taken advantage of… the characters act like idiots, the suspense scenes are poorly executed and the few times the director tries to create something gorefails miserably.

I confess that the presence of Maggie Q motivated me to start the film. The efficient and beautiful Hawaiian actress was in Mission Impossible 3 (2006), Die Hard 4 (2007), in the good series Nikita (2010-2013) but lately it has starred in bombs like the island of fantasy (2020) and this one My deathwhich is below criticism.

It seems to me that they even tried to give the film an atmosphere of The Curse of the Living Dead (1988) by the master Wes Craven, but they didn’t have the stuff to do so. The director came from the franchise Deadly Games (directed sequels 2, 3, 4 and the new Spiral – The Saw Legacy), plus half a dozen obscure films, that is, you couldn’t expect anything fantastic, but this time he outdid himself in badness.

Available at Amazon Primeit’s a shame to see that the lack of collective talent manages to make a film unbearable that, a little better worked out, could even be passable.