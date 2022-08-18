Netflix announces release date for Enola Holmes 2

A moment ago, Netflix confirmed that Enola Holmes 2 will hit the catalog on November 4th. Everything indicates that an official trailer is on the way.

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill return in the lead roles.

The actress, by the way, received an impressive salary of $10 million for her work in the film, making it to the list of this year’s twenty best contracts in Hollywood.

For comparison, Margot Robbie was paid $12.5 million for Barbie.

According to a report by Varietythe high figures practiced by the platform in recent years have caused several actors to increase their orders in negotiations with other studios.

The Enola Holmes sequel continues the adventures of Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister, and will bring Harry Bradbeer (Killing Eve) as director, while Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) handles the script.

Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter also return in the main cast.

The original film became one of the most popular on the platform, reaching nearly 80 million viewers at launch.

Enola Holmes is a teenager whose brother, 20 years her senior, is the renowned detective Sherlock Holmes. When her mother disappears, fleeing the confines of Victorian society and leaving money behind for Enola to do the same, the young woman launches an investigation to discover her whereabouts, while also having to go against the wishes of her other brother, Mycroft. , who wants to send her to an all-girls boarding school.

On her way to London, Enola meets a fugitive lord and sets out to discover who may be after the boy and who wants to prevent an important English political reform from happening.