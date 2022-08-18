Netflix Echoes Casting Guide: Meet the Cast of Netflix’s New Thriller Series

echoes is Netflix’s latest addictive thriller series and will be available to binge this weekend! Odds are you will fly through all seven episodes at once as it is an addictive show to watch and you will want to discover the many mysteries.

Michelle Monaghan stars in this new series as identical twin sisters Gina and Leni McCleary. Monaghan excels at echoes and she is joined by a stellar cast that also includes Matt Bomer, Jonathan Tucker, Karen Robinson and more.

Below, we will present the talented echoes cast so you can meet each actor in the series.

Netflix Echoes Casting Guide

Michelle Monaghan as Gina and Leni McCleary

Michelle Monaghan is the talented American actress who has the challenging task of playing identical twins Gina and Leni McCleary in echoes.

Quick Facts:

Birthday : March 23, 1976

: March 23, 1976 Was : 46

: 46 Sign : Aries

: Aries Height : 5’7″

: 5’7″ Relationship status: Married to Australian graphic artist Peter White, they have two children.

Where did you see her before?

You’ve probably seen her in movies like It’s gone baby it’s gone, made of honor, source code, patriots day or as Julia Meade in several of the Mission Impossible films. She also starred in the first season of Real detective and in the drama series The way. She recently appeared in the Netflix series Messiah, Every Breath You Take and The Craft: Legacy.

What is the next?

Below you will find a list of Monaghan’s upcoming projects.

Blood – Thriller film co-starring Skeet Ulrich

– Thriller film co-starring Skeet Ulrich gold spinning – Biographical film based on the life of Neil Bogart

– Biographical film based on the life of Neil Bogart bad monkey – Apple TV+ series with Vince Vaughn

– Apple TV+ series with Vince Vaughn Babysitter – Horror movie releasing in November 2022

Social media: Instagram & twitter

Matt Bomer as Jack

Matt Bomer is a handsome American actor and producer who plays Jack Beck in echoes, husband of Leni McCleary and Mt. Echo native. He and Leni run a horse farm together.

Quick Facts:

Birthday : October 11, 1977

: October 11, 1977 Was : 44

: 44 Sign : Lb

: Lb Height : 5’11”

: 5’11” Relationship status: Married to publicist Simon Halls, they have three children.

Where did you see him before?

Bomer made his film debut in the 2007 thriller Flight plan before becoming better known for his role on the NBC series chuck where he starred opposite Zachary Levi. From there, he went on to star in Procedural Police White collar like crook Neal Caffrey.

He also appeared in films like magic mike, Magic Mike XXL, the nice guys and he received critical acclaim and a Golden Globe for his work in the dramatic film the normal heart. Bomer is one of many actors who regularly works with Ryan Murphy (who directed the normal heart for HBO).

In recent years he has appeared in american horror story, American crime history, American horror stories, the sinner and he currently stars as Larry Trainor in the HBO series Max DC Doom Patrol.

What is the next?

Below you will find a list of Bomer’s upcoming projects.

Conductor – Biographical film based on the life of Leonard Bernstein directed by Bradley Cooper, coming to Netflix in 2023

– Biographical film based on the life of Leonard Bernstein directed by Bradley Cooper, coming to Netflix in 2023 travel companions – Historical romance series with bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey for Showtime

Social media: Instagram & twitter

Karen Robinson as Sheriff Floss

Karen Robinson is a British-Canadian actress that you may recognize from Schitt’s creek. Inside echoes she plays the chief of police of Mt. Echo, Sheriff Floss, and she transforms into a scene-stealing performance.

Quick Facts:

Birthday : February 29, 1968

: February 29, 1968 Was : 54

: 54 Sign : Fish

: Fish Height: 5’6″

Where did you see her before?

The talented 54-year-old actress has been active on stage and screen for many years, although she started out in theater, originating the role of Marie-Joseph Angélique in Angelic in 1998, a role that earned her a Betty Mitchell Award nomination.

On television, you probably know her as Ronnie Lee in Schitt’s creek or as Mildred Clarke in Frankie Drake Mysteries. She also appeared in Maria kills people, Star Trek: Discovery and the Netflix series beautiful little things. More recently, Robinson had a recurring role on the ABC drama a million little things and she returned as Margarita Vee in the DC series Titans on HBO Max.

What is the next?

Below you will find a list of Robinson’s upcoming projects.

Social media: Instagram

Daniel Sunjata as Charlie

Daniel Sunjata is an American actor who plays Gina’s husband Charlie. Charlie is a therapist and often a sounding board for Gina when she’s struggling with her job, her sister, or whatever else is bothering her.

Quick Facts:

Birthday : December 30, 1971

: December 30, 1971 Was : 50

: 50 Sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Height: 6’1″

Where did you see him before?

Sunjata is probably best known for playing Franco Rivera on the FX series Save me or like Paul Briggs in graceland. He also appeared in series like Grey’s Anatomy, Manifest, Happy!, Smash, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and more.

He also played Reggie Jackson in the ESPN miniseries The Bronx is burning and earned a Tony Award nomination for his performance in the Broadway play Take me. More recently, he has appeared in Book of Power II: Ghost like Dante “Mecca” Spears.

Michael O’Neill as Victor McCleary

Michael O’Neill is an American actor and plays Claudia, Gina and Leni’s father, Victor McCleary, in echoes.

Quick Facts:

Birthday : May 29, 1951

: May 29, 1951 Was : 71

: 71 Sign : Twins

: Twins Height : 5’11”

: 5’11” Relationship status: He is married to Mary O’Neill, they have three children.

Where did you see him before?

Some of O’Neill’s most notable roles include the west wing, The unity and portraying Gary Clark in the season 6 finale of Grey’s Anatomy. He also appeared in Bates Motel, Parents’ Council, Existing, transformers, sea ​​biscuit, sea ​​of ​​love, Green area, Traffic and Dallas Buyers Club.

Social media: Instagram

Jonathan Tucker as Dylan James

American actor Jonathan Tucker plays Dylan James in echoesGinny’s ex-girlfriend.

Quick Facts:

Birthday : May 31, 1982

: May 31, 1982 Was : 40

: 40 Sign : Twins

: Twins Height : 5’10”

: 5’10” Relationship status: Tucker is married to Tara Ahamed and they have two children.

Where did you see him before?

You may know Tucker from movies like the ruins2003 Texas Chainsaw Massacre restart with Jessica Biel, The Virgin Suicides, Hostage and the film directed by Elizabeth Banks Charlie’s Angels. On television, he appeared on shows such as Paternity, KingdomJustified, Westworld, City on a hill, Snow fall and the short-lived NBC sci-fi show wreckage.

What is the next?

Below you’ll find a list of Tucker’s upcoming projects.

God is a bullet – Police thriller directed by Nick Cassavetes, starring Jamie Foxx and Maika Monroe

Social media: Instagram

Ali Stroker as Claudia

Ali Stroker is a talented American actress, author and singer. In fact, she was the first wheelchair-bound actress to appear on the Broadway stage, as well as being nominated and winning a Tony Award. She plays Gina and Leni’s sister Claudia in echoes.

Quick Facts:

Birthday : June 16, 1987

: June 16, 1987 Was : 35

: 35 Sign : Twins

: Twins Height : 5’6″

: 5’6″ Relationship status: She is married to actor and theater director David Perlow, the couple is expecting their first child.

Where did you see her before?

Stroker won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in Oklahoma! and she was a finalist in the 2nd season of The Glee Projectlater passing the guest star on Happiness like Betty Pillsbury. Recently, Stroker played Paulette on the Hulu series Only murders in the building and she also starred as Charles-Ann in the Netflix crime drama ozark.

During the summer of 2022, Stroker also starred as Lady Anne Neville for a production of Richard III for the 60th anniversary season of Free Shakespeare in the Park at Teatro Delacorte. She joined actress Danai Gurira and Daniel J. Watts on stage.

What is the next?

Below you will find a list of Stroker’s upcoming projects.

fire buttons – She will voice Gliderbella in this Disney animated adventure comedy series

Social media: Instagram