New season of The Handmaid’s Tale gets premiere date in Brazil

The Handmaid’s Tale has just won a premiere date for its fifth season in Brazil. The series that is exclusively available on the streaming service Paramount+ will have new episodes on the 18th of September. The episodes will be posted on the platform always on Sundays.

In the new season, June will face the consequences of killing Commander Waterford and in her fight for justice will try to redefine her identity and purpose in life. Meanwhile, Serena uses her widowhood to promote her image in Toronto and bring the Gilead way of life to Canada.

In Gilead, Aunt Lydia will work with Commander Lawrence to rise to power and bring about reform in the country. From a distance, June, Luke and Moira will try to find Hannah and save her from the oppressive country.

The series is based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, and stars: Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, AmandaBrugel, Ann Dowd Sam Jaeger.

The new season is executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang. The series is produced by MGM Television and distributed internationally by MGM.

