No response from CSA, Vasco goes to STJD for ticket prices for his fans | vasco

With no understanding regarding the price of tickets for the visiting sector, in the game against CSA, this Thursday, at 20 pm, Vasco goes to the Superior Court of Sports Justice against the Alagoan club.

Vasco alleges that CSA is infringing the regulation that determines that the home club must charge the visiting fans the same price as the sector equivalent to their fans. In this case, the carioca club says that Sector D, where the Vasco fans will be staying, has the same conditions as Sector A, intended for fans of the Alagoas team. The price for this area is R$ 40 (R$ 20 for half price). However, the ticket for Vasco for tonight’s game costs R$ 160.00.

Last Tuesday, Vasco entered with a representation in the CBF. The letter was forwarded to the Alagoas Federation, which notified the CSA. The club, however, has yet to respond. Sought by the ge, he also declined to comment.

Faced with the silence of the CSA, Vasco issued a note informing that it has already activated its legal department and suggested that Vasco residents who go to Rei Pelé, on Thursday night, keep the ticket stub, for possible reimbursement of the additional value.

Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama informs that the request sent by the club to the CBF, requesting that the General Competition Regulations be complied with, in relation to the abusive ticket prices that are being charged by the CSA for the visiting sector of the Rei Pelé stadium, to today’s match between CSA x Vasco da Gama, was forwarded by the entity to the Alagoas Football Federation, for notification to the CSA.

So far, the CRVG has not received any manifestation from the CSA on the case. Therefore, the club determined that its legal department takes the necessary measures with the Sports Justice to guarantee the faithful compliance with the CBF regulations and protect the interests of its fans. The club recommends Vasco fans who will be in the visiting sector of the Rei Pelé stadium tonight to keep the ticket stub, for possible reimbursement of the additional amount irregularly charged by the home club.

