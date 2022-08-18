Nubank fires employee for being ‘too senior’ and case goes viral

This Tuesday (16th), a former employee of Nubank posted a message liked by thousands of people on LinkedInreporting that the company fired him for being “too senior”. Igor Ferreira says that the bank fired him for not finding other challenges or projects for the position he held.

According to the former bank employee, Nubank kept him hired while the hiring was convenient to increase the company’s D&I (diversity and inclusion) numbers, as he is black, LGBTQIAP+ and a person with a disability (PwD). At the time of his hiring, the company was going through a crisis after a problematic speech by CEO Cristina Junqueira on the program Live Wheel.

“I had my contract terminated with this argument by the company that stands and sings to the four winds its ‘culture’ of Diversity, Inclusion and Talent Management, but at least I was praised as a Senior of more [sic]. One of the most uplifting experiences, but paradoxically also the most DISAPPOINTING I’ve ever had the opportunity to experience in my career,” Ferreira said in the post on his LinkedIn profile.

In a note to TecMundoNubank said that it “does not comment on specific cases out of respect for the confidentiality of its employees and customers”.

Nubank exposed

According to Ferreira, his dismissal was carried out by Nubank’s Head of Culture, Performance and Leadership. “For those who almost didn’t even shake my hand right at the time of closing the contract, it would have been more decent and honest to have turned me off over the webcam,” she said in a message.

According to a ranking of the 100 most valuable brands in Brazil, Nubank was the Brazilian company that recorded the most growth in the BSI indicator (brand strength index) in 2022. The company managed to grow by more than 30 points in just one year, increasing from 55.3 to 86.5 this year — the indicator total is up to 100.

Check out the reactions of users on Twitter about the case:

