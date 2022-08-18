One of the best sci-fi movies could finally get a sequel

Actor Sharlto Copley has commented on the possibility of a District 9 sequel.

After almost a decade of the release of District 9, it is not today that the sequel to this feature has been planned, but in a recent interview, actor Sharlto Copley revealed optimistic news for fans of the film.

According to the actor’s conversation with Comic Books, Copley updated on the sequel to the sci-fi feature, confirming a discussion with writer/director Neill Blomkamp, ​​debating when they could start moving forward with the project. “We [ainda falamos sobre isso]. I mean, we came so close to doing that. So hopefully, after his next movie, maybe we’ll do that then.”commented.

District 9 boosted the director’s and actor’s career, giving Blomkamp the opportunity to direct the film Chappie, and Colpley to participate in several Hollywood projects such as The A-Team. In 2013, the two returned to work together in the film Elysium, a feature that featured the Brazilians Wagner Moura and Alice Braga.

The director also spoke about the sequel this year in an interview with IGN and revealed that the script is in production. “This script [do novo filme] is being written continuously and is looking good to me. It took me a decade to figure out how to make it and to find a reason to make this movie instead of just making a direct sequel.”he explained.

The original film cast Copley as Wikus van de Merwe, a diplomat who is sent to the titular district, after political and financial problems, the government decides to transfer the aliens out of the city and the process ends up hitting one of the employees, causing a contamination by alien fluid, where the official becomes a symbiosis that ends up becoming a political weapon in the hands of the government.