One of the few to fly to Russia, Emirates increases flights to Moscow

One of the few options to arrive in Russia today, from the West, Emirates has taken advantage of the ‘boom’ of flights to Moscow and increased frequencies.

Image: NMOS332 / CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons





The United Arab Emirates company has taken advantage of its geographic location, which allows direct flights to Moscow without detours and without passing through any western country, thus becoming the main air carrier to Russia, along with Turkish Airlines and Qatar Airways.

While Russian airlines cannot go to Dubai at the risk of having their western planes seized, Emirates is not sanctioned when flying to Russia and has not cut back on flights despite the extent of the Russian invasion of Ukraine having crippled the country’s economy. invading country.

There are currently two flights with the giant Airbus A380-800 to Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport, totaling more than 1,000 seats available each way per day, but this will increase soon.

According to data from the reservation system, a Boeing 777-300ER, which carries up to 360 passengers, will be additionally placed on the route between Dubai and Moscow on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, increasing the daily supply of seats by almost 40%.

The start of the extra flight will begin next month, and will continue in a fixed manner as far as the airline’s flight schedule is visible in the reservation systems.



