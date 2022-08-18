Pablo Escobar’s former Mexico hideout has been transformed into a luxury hotel – Casa Vogue

+



The mansion that belonged to the Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar and was used by him to hide from the authorities in the 1970s was turned into a luxury hotel in the Riviera Maya, Mexico, where celebrities such as actress Cara Delevingne and model Elle Macpherson have stayed.

read more

Location caught the attention of Pablo Escobar (Photo: Reproduction Instagram @casamalca and Getty Images)

Escobar reportedly took an interest in the location when the Mexican government decided to turn the Tulum area into a vacation destination. The place was abandoned for 14 years, until it was discovered by art collector Lio Malca, who decided to buy the property and, after two years of renovation, transform it into an art hotel.

Art is present in the environments (Photo: Casa Malca/Disclosure)

Named Casa Malca, the hotel has 18 thousand square meters and is just 180 meters from the beach. There are 71 suites and boutique rooms, with antiques scattered throughout the rooms to bring a “natural” experience to the guest, according to the official website.

There are several instagrammable environments (Photo: Instagram reproduction @casamalca)

When you arrive, you will find walls lined with tree trunks, full of sculptures and art installations with works signed by the likes of Jeff Koons, Basquiat and Keith Haring. Persian rugs, paintings and books also make up the decor.

Guests have access to an exclusive beach (Photo: Casa Malca/Disclosure)

Rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows offer coastal views and access to an exclusive beach. The master suite, where Escobar likely stayed, has a black-walled and tiled bathroom with a rain shower and double sinks.

Suite with free view to the sand (Photo: Casa Malca/Disclosure)

read more

One of the hotel’s restaurants (Photo: Casa Malca/Disclosure)

Among the on-site amenities are two pools, an underground cave for adults, three restaurants and two bars. Daily rates range from US$352 to US$1,490 (R$1,820 to R$7,700 at current rates).