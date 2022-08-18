paiN beats 00Nation and guarantees a spot in the RMR of the Americas | DRAFT5

With a vacancy in the RMR of the Americas, the paiN Gaming faced the 00Nation in an MD3 game by IEM Road to Rio 2022: American RMR – South American Qualifier #1. The first game was at Nuke, and the paiN team won. At Overpass, the traditionals didn’t take any notice of the opponents and closed with a 16 to 6. With the victory, paiN Gaming is qualified to play in the IEM Road to Rio 2022: American RMR.

Photograph: João Ferreira / PGL

Nuke is from paiN

PaiN’s choice, the team started from TR. The traditionals started behind on the scoreboard, but the attack began to fit and the team turned to close the first half at 8-7.

In the second half, 00Nation got the pistol round, but soon saw paiN score seven straight rounds to open 15 to 8. 00 managed to react with TACO and try clutches, but paiN closed out 16 to 12.

Overpass dominated

The second map was Overpass, chosen by 00Nation. The coldzera and TACO team started from TR. On the first map, paiN showed strength on the CT side. The team opened 4 to 1, 00 managed to decrease, but then it was seven straight rounds. The first half was 11 to 4 for the traditionals.

In the turn of the sides, 00Nation managed the first two rounds, but the rest of the match was total dominance by paiN. With five rounds, the team won 16-6.

