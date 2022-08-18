Panini removes Weverton and Piquerez from World Cup album after ‘curation’ and ‘study’

Although the selections for the World Cup are scheduled for November, two Palmeiras players have already been cut from the tournament’s sticker album by Panini, the company responsible for publishing the material. Weverton and Piquerez, from Brazil and Uruguay, respectively, are not included in the edition that will be officially launched this Friday (19).

O OUR LECTURE got in touch with Panini to understand the reason for the athletes’ absence, since both are frequently summoned to represent their countries. In addition, both are holders of the Greatest National Champion and highlights in the 2022 season.

– The album selection process takes place as follows: Panini curates and conducts a study based on the performance of each player to try to predict the players that will be selected by the coach of the Brazilian team, this year Tite. In search of greater assertiveness, part of the study also involves the analysis of summons during preparation for the World Cup. This associated information results in the Panini lineup – he replied.

Also according to the company’s advice, there is no specific reason why Weverton and Piquerez are not among the album’s stickers.

– It is important to emphasize that Tite can summon up to 26 players, but the album has only 18 – he concluded.

Weverton and Piquerez are available for the confrontation between Palmeiras and Flamengo this Sunday (21), at 4 pm (GMT). Nine points separate the team from Abel Ferreira from Rubro-Negro, vice-leader of the Brasileirão.

