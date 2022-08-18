‘Photo Random’: how to make the collage that is all the rage on Instagram and TikTok | Technology

In recent days, a new trend of videos has gained the publications of Instagram and TikTok : the “Random Photo”.

Users can create dynamic montages, with fun music, in images that automatically overlap. The videos produced are seven seconds long.

Here’s how to get into the trend:

To reproduce the trend, it is necessary to download the application “CapCut”, which automates the entire process of playing the video. The application has some paid functions, but other free features, such as the one that allows you to create videos in this trend.

2 of 7 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

Within the app, click on the “Template” option at the bottom of the screen.

3 of 7 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

On this screen, search for “Random Photo”. Each option within this search will have a different song and different format for overlaying the photos.

4 of 7 — Photo: Playback/Cap Cut — Photo: Reproduction/Cap Cut

Let’s use the first option highlighted, to the left of the search. Click “Use Template”

5 of 7 — Photo: Reproduction/CapCut — Photo: Playback/CapCut

Now it’s time to upload the photos and videos you want to share.

6 of 7 — Photo: Reproduction/CapCut — Photo: Playback/CapCut

Step by step when placing the images:

You will have to fill all 31 frames of the app to create the seven second video; After the first frame, pay attention to placing the same photo or video in the frames with the same colored dots.

When you’ve done that, click next, wait for the video to load and you’ll now be able to join the trend!

7 of 7 — Photo: Reproduction/CapCut — Photo: Playback/CapCut

“Flat” images, without overlays and different planes, will not look so cool in this trend. For example, flat images of landscapes.