PicPay is now accepted on Google Play for payments without a credit card – Tecnoblog

The partnership made by PicPay and Google, made official this Wednesday (17), allows Android users to pay for their purchases made on the Play Store with the balance of their PicPay wallet. The new payment option appears as an alternative for consumers who do not have a bank account or credit card.

PicPay and Google partner (Image: Vitor Pádua/Tecnoblog)

The new feature is slowly rolling out to everyone with Android devices. To pay for purchases made at the Google store, simply add money to your PicPay wallet via Pix, Ted, bank slip, among other options.

After making a purchase, the person must select PicPay as the payment method and define the way in which they will pay. It is possible to choose between the balance of the PicPay wallet, PicPay Card or credit card from another institution registered in your account.

The integration between platforms can facilitate access to services and content in a country where more than 34 million people do not have a bank account, as reported by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

According to Adriano Navarini, Director of PJ Financial Services at PicPay, the partnership between Google and PicPay allows people to pay for various services online quickly, simply and promotes the financial inclusion of Brazilians.

How to deposit money in PicPay wallet

Making a PicPay deposit is simple, but you can follow these guides on how to make PicPay deposits and how to make transfers to PicPay if you need help adding funds to your digital wallet.

Other payment methods accepted on Google Play

For those who have not yet had the PicPay option enabled, other means of payment can be used with the Google platform. The list includes Mercado Pago, American Express, MasterCard, Visa and ELO credit cards.