Piquerez is impressed with support for Palmeiras coming from the stands: ‘What a crowd, bro’

Leader of the Brasileirão and guaranteed in the semifinal of the Liberadores, Palmeiras lives a honeymoon moment with their fans. The support of the stands in decisive games at Allianz Parque impresses the Uruguayan left-back Joaquín Piquerez, who gave an exclusive interview to the OUR LECTURE this Wednesday (17). Watch it in full below:

The athlete arrived at Alviverde in 2021 to replace Matías Viña, the absolute starter and beloved by the fans. With high expectations, and having to win the competition with Jorge, the player won the position and became a fundamental part of the game scheme proposed by Abel Ferreira.

In this way, Verdão managed to have good results, winning three titles since the Uruguayan was signed. One of the most recent was Paulistão, against São Paulo. At the time, the Greatest National Champion lost the first match by 3 to 1 and had to turn inside Allianz Parque. At home, the Palestinian fans put on a show and, according to Piquerez, it was essential to secure the state trophy.

– The truth is, it’s amazing. There were two games that I looked at and said: “What a crowd, bro”. It was in the Paulista final, when we played the return game against São Paulo. We still had the screen at Gol Norte, because there was going to be the show, and people watched it on a giant television, and the vibe they would have when we went to the warm-up was different. This was very important for us to reverse the result. And the game the other day, when Danilo was expelled, they started to sing more. As time passed, they sang even more. In the second half, with the flags, it was really cool too. I think we won this game, in part, because the crowd pushed us to keep fighting nonstop, as the song sings. That’s really cool to hear when we’re playing.

Veiga, Piquerez and Zé Rafael celebrate Palmeiras’ goal (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Conmebol)

Now, Verdão is focused on the Brasileirão dispute. However, on August 30, the team will start the duel against Athletico-PR, for the Libertadores semifinal. On the opposing side, there is a well-known figure among the Palestinian fans, this being the coach Felipão. For Piquerez, the rival coach has an advantage in the confrontation, since he knows the Palmeiras environment well.

– Undoubtedly, Felipão is a great coach. He won many things with Palmeiras. So I think he has this ‘plus’, because he knows what Palmeiras is. He knows how to play us. I think it will be a very studied game, by him and by our coach. We already played here in the first leg (of the Brasileirão), which we lost. It’s going to be a very tough, very difficult game. First, the trip to Arena da Baixada, which they have a very large, very good crowd. On the way back, it will be at our house, it will be another party too. We have to know that it’s a 180-minute game. We closed at home, but first we need to play a good game, a good result there, so we can win here at home.

Piquerez is 23 years old and arrived at Palmeiras in 2021. At the club, he has already been champion of Libertadores, Paulistão and Recopa Sul-Americana. He should start next Sunday (21) at 16:00 (Brasília time) against Flamengo for the Brasileirão.

