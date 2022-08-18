Plane crash lands in Croatia after man tries to open emergency door: ‘See you in paradise’ – News

A plane had to make an emergency landing in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, in the early hours of last Tuesday (16), after a drunk man tried to open the plane’s emergency door by threatening other passengers, who prevented him.

The flight departed Paphos, Cyprus, bound for Manchester, England. According to the Manchester Evening News, Passengers saw the man with a cocaine-like substance during the flight and reported that he prayed on his knees before making the threats.





Kirsty, one of the passengers, said in an interview with the vehicle that the situation was the scariest of her life. According to her, the flight attendants continued to serve alcohol to the passenger, although he was visibly altered.

“I really thought I was going to die. He pointed at me and my kids and said, ‘See you in paradise,'” he said.

She also reported that when arriving in Croatia, no TUI employee received the passengers, who waited hours to be taken to a hotel near the airport, before boarding again for Manchester in the evening.





A TUI spokesperson said the airline was very sorry about what had happened and that “the health and safety of customers and crew is always the highest priority” for the company.

The man who caused the riot was met by police in Croatia and prevented from boarding the new flight to Manchester.

















In addition to the whale plane: meet other curious aircraft















