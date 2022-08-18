Portal gets ahead and ‘leaks’ Abel Ferreira’s stance in the face of criticism from Cuca and Jorginho

The Palmeiras coach has been the subject of several comments from different coaches and his reaction was exposed on the web

During the last few weeks, the Palmeiras coach has been receiving several ‘attacks’ from some of his professional colleagues. Jorginho, from Atlético Goianiense, Cuca, from Atlético Mineiro and Mano Menezes, from Internacional, were the coaches who in recent weeks have released some ‘indirect’ (even direct) team to Abel Ferreira.

The most recent of them was that of Jorginho, commander of Atlético Goianiense, who, even after being eliminated by Corinthians from the Copa do Brasil, did not fail to ‘poke’ Abel: “I have to congratulate Vitor (Pereira) for the great game. We greeted each other there in the field. He is a very nice guy, unlike Abel“, said the coach.

With all these comments coming towards the coach of Verdão, the Globo Esporte portal found out what Abel’s behavior will be in response to these attitudes and, according to Globo Esporte, the Portuguese does not think of publicly rebutting the ‘attacks’ he has suffered from other coaches.

“The Portuguese is proud of not having had such problems with colleagues throughout his career and wants to keep it that way.“, says the GE. All this ‘confusion’ began to take on this proportion when after the return game against Atlético Mineiro, in the Libertadores semi, Abel explained something to Cuca.

“Cuca is experienced, you’ll see that there were a lot of people outside our block, and you have to have people inside to attack our line. There were the wingers, the sides, the defenders behind, and few players inside our block. This for us was easier to control“, said Abel at the time. This comment seems to have irritated Cuca a lot, which puts them in this current situation.