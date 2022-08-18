Portal reveals the scary salary that Manchester United are willing to pay for Casemiro

It really looks like Casemiro will be Manchester United’s new signing. The Premier League club has the Brazilian midfielder as a priority for the season and, to count on its great football, even at 30, the Old Trafford club is willing to break its coffers to convince the midfielder to change leagues.

On the Real Madrid side, there is no intention of selling Casemiro’s football. Ancelotti likes the player and understands that his football is unique within Europe. However, the merengue club are aware of the great financial madness that United are willing to do to have the player, and they will be able to do nothing in the face of so much money.

To count on Casemiro, Manchester United is preparing an offer of up to 80 million euross to convince Real Madrid to open talks. The Old Trafford club knows that, for this amount, it is almost impossible for the merengue club to deny opening, at least, conversations, since it is a 30-year-old player, with market value plummeting more and more. To convince the player, United goes further, and Real Madrid will be able to do nothing to hold the Brazilian midfielder, champion so many times in the Champions League.

Portal reveals Man United salary proposal to have Casemiro

According to the ‘fichajes.net’ portal, Man United’s idea is to double the salary that Casemiro earns at Real Madrid. In other words, the red club is willing to pay, for Casemiro, around 18 millions of euros per season – something around 215 thousand euros per week, since that’s how you work in the UK.

In the media, given the strong proposal, Real Madrid will understand perfectly if Casemiro accepts the offer. Sources also guarantee that there is a high chance of a deal being sealed between the parties – United want the player as soon as possible.