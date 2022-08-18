Porto Alegre City Hall takes action to charge OAS for works around Arena do Grêmio | Guild

The city hall of Porto Alegre and representatives of the Public Ministry of RS met on Tuesday to discuss the counterpart works in the surroundings of the Arena do Grêmio. A joint action was established to execute the agreement signed with OAS in April 2021, not carried out by the construction company. In addition, Mayor Sebastião Melo demands a definition of the Olympic.

As published by the City Hall, in addition to the joint action, a draft law was determined to define a period of one year for the start of works in the surroundings of the Arena and in the Olympic area.

– Porto Alegre cannot continue to pay the price for the delay in the infrastructure works agreed for the surroundings of the Arena, nor for the degradation caused by the abandonment of the Olympic area. We are working together with the Public Ministry to defend the city’s interests and enforce what was agreed by OAS – declared Mayor Sebastião Melo.

1 of 2 Arena do Gremio, Chile vs Peru, Copa America — Photo: Vinícius Costa/BP Filmes Arena do Gremio, Chile vs Peru, Copa America — Photo: Vinícius Costa/BP Filmes

The project must be sent to the Porto Alegre City Council. In case of non-compliance with the deadline, the special urban planning regime will be revoked and a basic regime will be instituted according to the surroundings of the regions. Especially in the Olympic region, this has an impact on what the construction company will be able to do on the ground.

In addition, City Hall and MP will ask the 10th Court of the Public Treasury for a period of 15 days to clean, unclog and de-silt the storm sewer located on the stretch between Frederico Mentz Avenue and Voluntários da Pátria, near to the Arena do Grêmio, as well as cleaning at the Casa de Bombas in the region.

2 of 2 Grêmio, Monumental Olympic Stadium, abandoned — Photo: Wesley Santos/Drone Porto Alegre Grêmio, Monumental Olympic Stadium, abandoned — Photo: Wesley Santos/Drone Porto Alegre

These interventions were the only mandatory ones within the agreement made between Grêmio, OAS and MP-RS last year. Therefore, the City Hall will also ask for a fine of R$ 200 thousand for the company.

Last year, the three parties had reached an agreement in a lawsuit that is currently in court so that OAS could finally carry out the planned counterpart works and, due to the agreement, Grêmio could proceed with the purchase of the management of Arena. However, the deadline until October 2021, provided for in the agreement, was not met.