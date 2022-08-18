Predator: understand the timeline of the franchise films

Available now on Star+ in Brazil and on Hulu in the US, Predator: The Hunt (Prey) takes the franchise predator to a point where it has never been before: the past.

Set in 1719, centuries before the first film, the brilliant new film pits fierce Comanche warrior Naru (Amber Midthunder) against the alien Predator, who may have found a worthy foe.

Fortunately, the film series has thus far avoided the complex timelines of other major franchises, but as it spanned 35 years and included two notorious crossover movies, it’s still worth remembering what happened in the previous ones and understanding the time order of productions. .

Chronological order of Predator films

1719 – Predator: The Hunt

The latest film in the franchise, Predator: The Hunt is set in 1719 and follows the warrior in formation Naru, who belongs to the Comanche tribe.

In the plot, the young woman is forced to face one of the first predators to land on earth and finds herself facing great challenges, having to use all her intelligence and strength to overcome the extraterrestrial threat.

1987 – Predator

The first of the films begins in Central America, as Dutch (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and his military rescue team confront the visitor.

Dutch’s entire team is defeated in many ways, and after a bloody and brutal fight, Dutch defeats the Predator, which activates a self-destruct switch that is basically a nuclear explosion.

Dutch arrives by helicopter with guerrilla fighter Anna (Elpidia Carrillo) and they probably live happily ever after. Or not?

1997 – Predator 2

Ten years later, we move from a Central American jungle to Los Angeles and another Predator finds himself embroiled in a turf war.

This catches the eye of Lieutenant Michael R. Harrigan (Danny Glover), with whom the Predator plays by killing all his close ones.

Harrigan is victorious and the other Predators on the ship leave him alive, even giving him an antique pistol as a trophy.

2004 – Alien vs Predator

The first crossover movie takes place in 2004, when a group of experts led by Charles Bishop Weyland (Lance Henriksen) investigates a heat signal on Bouvetøya, an island in Antarctica.

All but one of the Predators and the humans are killed, so the two survivors join forces to fight the Alien Queen. She is defeated, but not before the final Predator dies.

A ship in Earth orbit descends to retrieve the body, unaware that a “Predalien” hybrid is forming within it.

2004 – Alien vs Predator Requiem

The sequel starts pretty much right after the first movie.

He boards a scout ship that separates from the mothership, killing most of the Predators and the ship crashes in the small town of Gunnison, Colorado. Before he is killed, he triggers a distress signal and an experienced Predator arrives on earth to fight the hybrid.

He manages to face off against the “Predalien” and a band of smaller Xenomorphs, while some humans get in his way and some are killed.

2010 – Predators

The only film in the franchise so far not to take place on Earth follows a group of soldiers, assassins and other criminals, who are forced to band together on a planet that serves as a kind of playground for predators.

The survivors team up with a rival Predator of the other aliens to try to escape back to Earth, but everything goes wrong.

Royce from Adrien Brody and Isabelle from Alice Braga are still out there on that planet, looking for a way home.

2018 – The Predator

Army marksman Quinn McKenna (Boyd Holbrook) teams up with a squad of army veterans and an alien-fascinated biologist to stop the latest visitor.

There are actually two Predators at play and the humans capture precisely what was really trying to help them. This “nice” predator is being chased by another, much larger, “upgraded” predator as a result of the mysterious cargo the first one brought to Earth.

O predator The updated kills the other as well as many humans, leaving McKenna, biologist Casey Brackett (Olivia Munn) and McKenna’s son Rory (Jacob Tremblay) as the only survivors of the main cast.

