Premium laptops: 7 top-of-the-line laptops to buy in 2022 | notebooks

The Brazilian notebook market has several options in the premium segment. There are devices that bring, in addition to advanced specifications with the most modern processors and components, designs that attract attention in thin, elegant and, consequently, more expensive laptops. Brands like Asus, Apple, Lenovo and LG offer their premium solutions for prices starting at R$10,999, with computers that aim to meet a more demanding audience in terms of performance, but that don’t give up a lot of portability.

The models on the list are mainly indicated for productivity, since even with high-end hardware, they are not the most suitable for games, for example. Next, the TechTudo lists some of the most advanced and differentiated notebooks available in Brazilian online retail.

🔎 Four things you shouldn’t do with your flash drive

1 of 7 Additional touchscreen is featured on the Asus ZenBook Duo 14 — Photo: Handout/Asus Additional touchscreen is featured on the Asus ZenBook Duo 14 — Photo: Disclosure / Asus

📝 What are the best laptop brands to buy? Comment on the TechTudo Forum

Undoubtedly, what stands out most about the Asus notebook is its two screens, which gives the ZenBook Duo a unique design on the market. The model on the list is equipped with an Intel Core i7 1195G7 processor and 8 GB of RAM in the LPDDR4X standard (not expandable). Furthermore, it has 512GB NVMe SSD storage which should ensure a great experience for its users.

In addition to the 14-inch Full HD display, the model has an additional panel above the keyboard with a resolution of 1,920 x 515 pixels, which adds a differentiated usability to the equipment. The notebook also offers integrated Intel Iris Xe video, Harman audio and Windows 11 operating system.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is a device with a slightly different proposition, being what the manufacturer calls “2 in 1”, in a mixture of laptop and tablet. The proposal uses the possibility of opening the screen in 360 degrees to make the equipment, which has a touchscreen, be able to be used as a tablet with Windows 11.

The listed version has an Intel Core i7 1260P processor, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM (soldered to the board) and 512GB NVMe SSD storage. The device’s screen is one of its highlights, with 14 inches and a resolution of 2.8K (or 2,880 x 1,800 pixels) — which, in turn, should provide excellent image quality. Like other solutions in the segment, the graphics solution is integrated, Intel Iris Xe.

2 of 7 Lenovo Yoga 9i allows use as a tablet — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon Lenovo Yoga 9i allows use as a tablet — Photo: Reproduction / Amazon

MacBooks are known for their exquisite design, which is evident in the quality of construction and Apple’s care in designing an extremely thin and light device. The novelty for the 13-inch version of the list is the M2 processor developed by Apple, being the revision of the first chips of the manufacturer since it adopted its processors with ARM architecture.

The model brings in addition to the new octa-core processor, a ten-core GPU and 256 GB SSD storage, which promises to offer a lot of performance for macOS users. The MacBook Pro also has a battery for up to 20 hours, according to the manufacturer, which is another differential for those who do not give up portability.

3 of 7 MacBook Pro M2 has a robust battery and promises good performance — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon MacBook Pro M2 has a robust battery and promises good performance — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon

The LG Gram is a notebook that stands out for its size, being a device that has a 16-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels. Despite the large screen, the equipment is very thin. By having a larger screen, the palmrest (hand rest) and touchpad also end up being bigger.

The LG laptop features an Intel Core i7 1165G7 processor, 16GB of LPDDR4X memory clocked at 4,266MHz. In addition, it features 256GB SSD storage and Windows 10 Home operating system. The LG Gram ends up being an interesting option for those looking for a larger screen for content consumption and for activities that may favor the use of a larger display, which ends up compromising a little of its portability.

4 of 7 LG Gram 17 appears in 16 or 17-inch versions — Photo: Playback/LG LG Gram 17 appears in 16-inch or 17-inch versions — Photo: Reproduction/LG

The 2020 MacBook Pro is an Apple solution that still features Intel processors — in this case, a 2 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5. The laptop also offers, in its configurations, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD storage, which is essential for those who intend to use the equipment for jobs that require more system agility.

With a 13.3-inch display, the MacBook Pro is yet another device that prioritizes portability, also having the Touch Bar and Touch ID features, which provide new ways to interact with equipment, features that have not appeared in the latest models. .

5 of 7 MacBook Pro 2020 — Photo: Disclosure / Apple MacBook Pro 2020 — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

The ZBook is a notebook that stands out for its design, with aluminum construction, modern look and only 1.4 kg. The model, which features a 14-inch screen, is equipped with an Intel Core i7 10510U processor, 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and 512 GB SSD storage.

The screen with IPS technology offers Full HD resolution, so the graphics are on account of a dedicated GPU Nvidia Quadro P520, which is a graphics card intended for productivity. The ZBook can be an interesting option for those who need a little more graphics performance and for users who prefer design on a laptop.

6 of 7 ZBook promises excellent performance for work — Photo: Disclosure / HP ZBook promises excellent performance for work — Photo: Disclosure / HP

Despite the slightly more conventional look, the Asus ProArt is yet another model that promises advanced performance and a much more balanced experience for its users. The first differential of the equipment is its 16-inch OLED panel with 4K resolution, which tends to be enough to impact the laptop experience.

The model’s specifications are also impressive, with an Intel Core i7 11800H processor, 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD storage. The device has, as a great differential, the dedicated GPU RTX 3060, from Nvidia, with 6 GB of VRAM. The notebook also has military certification for its construction and is the only item on the list capable of running most current games very well.

7 out of 7 Powerful, Asus ProArt promises extreme performance for virtually any activity — Photo: Playback/Amazon Powerful, Asus ProArt promises extreme performance for virtually any activity — Photo: Reproduction / Amazon

In the video below, see tips to avoid problems when selling a used laptop

Will you sell used laptop? See tips to avoid problems