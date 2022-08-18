President of CSA repudiates Vasco’s attitude in bringing water to Maceió: ‘Disrespect’ | Vasco



CSA President Omar CoelhoAugusto Oliveira/CSA

The match between CSA and Vasco, this Thursday (18), at Rei Pelé, is hot even before the ball rolls, at 20h. After Cruz-Maltino complained at the CBF and promised to go to the Sports Court because of the price of tickets for the Vasco fans, it was time for the Alagoan club to show its dissatisfaction against the Cariocas.

The president of CSA, Omar Coelho, repudiated Vasco’s attitude of taking water from Rio de Janeiro to Maceió. The leader treated the case as disrespect for the state of Alagoas.

“What we have to repudiate is Vasco’s attitude and bringing water, as if it were a pigsty here, as if there was no water for the population to drink. Grêmio now and comes with this story that the water is contaminated. They should respect the state of Alagoas”, said Omar Coelho, who added.

“I thought it was disrespectful. When Cruzeiro did this, I brought this insane and pitiful justification to the attention of the public authorities. Now it was Grêmio and Vasco. The water that the entire population of Maceió drinks is the same that our players drink. reach the state of Alagoas as a whole, which has a good part of its revenue linked to tourism”.

Vasco justified the measure of bringing water to Maceió due to contamination of the city’s water table by a virus called Rotavirus. The attitude aims to prevent possible health problems.