Privacy: 77% of Brazilians have already uninstalled apps out of concern for personal data, says survey | Technology

Out of concern for the use of your personal data, 77% of internet users in Brazil have already uninstalled appsaccording to a survey by the Regional Center for Studies for the Development of the Information Society (Cetic).

The survey, conducted through interviews with 2,556 people with internet access from different ethnicities and regions of the country, also revealed that the issue concerns Brazilians in other diverse tasks:

69% of respondents have stopped visiting a website for the same reason;

56% stopped using some service or platform on the web;

45% stopped buying an electronic device.

Other prevention actions are also reported by most respondents to manage the access that platforms, websites and apps have to their data:

70% say they have already verified the security of a page or application;

69% refused permission to use their personal data for publication;

68% have read the privacy policies of a page or app;

64% limited access to social media profiles;

62% restricted access to geographic location;

Problems with leaks have affected federal agencies, such as the Ministry of Health and the Central Bank

Overall, 40% of respondents say they are “very concerned” about the use that public bodies make of their personal data. The response rate for companies is 47%.

Cetic.br researcher Winston Oyadomari reported that the size of the privacy concern came as a surprise. The researchers will still go deeper into the study to understand the main fears of the population with this information and their causes.

“What we have been calling attention to is the need to develop a culture of data protection. A small proportion of users actually make a request, complaint or complaint”, pointed out Oyadomari.

In recent years, the leakage of population data has reached important public bodies, such as the Ministry of Health and Central Bank.

as showed the g1in January 2021 one of the biggest leaks in history was reported, which exposed information from 223 million CPF numbers — including that of deceased persons. The origin of the data was not known.

A year later, the Central Bank registered the third leak of information related to Pix.

How do they use this leaked data?

Armed with a series of personal data, criminals can try to impersonate someone in interactions with companies or practice scams such as the improper withdrawal of the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço).

A common tactic is to send fake emails or messages to victims on behalf of companies such as banks and try to gain financial advantages.

It is possible, for example, for criminals to send fake invoices (such as telephone, internet, IPVA, IPTU, among others) by email. The victim, identifying a series of correct personal data, believes that the debt is real and makes the payment.