PSG demands Neymar and Mbappé after controversy

Faced with the controversial episode between Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, PSG began to move behind the scenes in search of a solution to the case. The situation regarding penalty kicks was resolved internally with a meeting between the two players, sporting director Luís Campos and coach Christophe Galtier.

Furthermore, PSG took another attitude: it gathered all players to warn that the problems must be solved internally, and not publicly, as was the case with the penalty shootout. The summit demanded that everyone socialize in the dressing room and keep the atmosphere in harmony on match days, when part of the French press is around. Initial information is from the Goal website.

The message for Mbappé and Neymar is that they will have to “put up with each other” for the sequel to the season. There are clear differences between the two players, who had a good relationship in recent years, but everything started to change after the French player’s renewal. Director Luís Campos moves to calm the mood in the locker room and Paris Saint-Germain’s wish is that the athletes do not have public discontent.

After strong interest from Real Madrid, Mbappé renewed his contract until 2025 with the promise of being the great leader of PSG, in addition to having power in choices within the club. The top management considers him a fundamental part of the project for the coming years, but knows that the imposition of shirt 7 is unlikely to become a leader in the locker room.

The Frenchman’s attitudes do not please part of the locker room, especially Argentines Lionel Messi, Leandro Paredes and Mauro Icardi. In this scenario, PSG are trying to find a balance between the promises made to Mbappé and the need to keep tempers less heated.

While Paris Saint-Germain tries to “settle the dust”, Galtier shows strength on the pitch and the tactical revolution is already having an effect. Neymar is at a high level and, if behind-the-scenes issues don’t get in the way, the Paris team has everything to be very competitive in the search for the main titles of the season.