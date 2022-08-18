Putin offers $16,500 to women who have 10 or more children

Vladimir Putin brought back a Soviet-era award aimed at encouraging Russian women to have more children.

The honorary title “mother heroine” was stabilized under Joseph Stalin in 1944 after the country suffered tremendous casualties during World War II.

More than 400,000 female citizens received this honorary title, but it was dropped after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Now, Putin has brought back the award, having previously said that “fundamental” measures are needed. to solve the problem of sharp population decline.

Russian women who give birth to 10 children or more will receive a one-time payment of 1 million rubles (about US$16,500) when the tenth turns 1 year old.

They will only receive the amount if all nine other children are alive, but there will be certain exceptions for those who are killed by acts of terrorism or in armed conflict.

The women of the title “Mother Heroine” will also receive gold medals decorated with the Russian flag.

The title boasts a similar level of prestige to state orders like the Hero of Labor and the Hero of Russia, reports the Moscow Times.

For decades Russia’s population has been in constant decline, shrinking by about 400,000 to 145.1 million people at the beginning of 2022.

