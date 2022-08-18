PVC brings a message that Corinthians sends to the squad about VP

Corinthians sends a clear message to the squad this Wednesday (17), hours before the decision against Atlético-GO, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil: they want to keep Vítor Pereira for 2023.

In publication in GEjournalist Paulo Vinícius Coelho brings a statement by president Duílio Monteiro Alves about the club’s desire to count on the Portuguese for another season.

“There were difficulties at the beginning of Jorge Jesus, Abel Ferreira, Cuca at Atlético-MG. He’s a great coach. Our intention was to sign by the end of next year”, said Duílio.

The PVC story comes hours after the meeting between Gaviões da Fiel and Vítor Pereira was publicized in the press. The organizers heard from the coach that the relationship with Fagner has been troubled in the locker rooms.

Duílio and his peers guarantee that VP is not at risk of being fired even with a possible elimination this Wednesday.

