Realme 9i 5G announced with Dimensity 810, 50 MP camera and 5,000 mAh battery

After several leaks and rumors, realme finally made its new most affordable option official in India: the realme 9i 5G. With a design inspired by the MET Gala 2022, it has a vintage back that resembles a CD and shines when exposed to light. Among its highlights, the cell phone has a MediaTek platform, triple camera module and a robust battery.

















16 Aug

















13 Aug



The realme 9i 5G features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling and 400 nits peak brightness.

Under the hood, the phone is equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 eight-core processor with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card, as well as support for 3 GB of virtual RAM.

In terms of cameras, the realme 9i 5G has a triple camera module with a 50 megapixel main sensor and a dual 2 megapixel depth and macro sensor each. For selfies and video calls, there’s an 8-megapixel front sensor.

For power, there’s a 5,000mAh battery pack with support for 18W fast charging. Among other highlights, the device comes standard with Android 12 under the Realme UI 3.0 interface, in addition to 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, dual SIM and GPS connectivity options. For biometrics, there is a fingerprint reader on the side.

Technical Specifications

6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution Drop-shaped notch and 90 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 Platform

4 GB or 6 GB of RAM memory

64GB or 128GB of internal storage

MicroSD card support

8 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: 50 MP main sensor 2 MP depth sensor 2 MP macro sensor

5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, dual SIM and GPS connectivity

5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Android 12 under Realme UI 3.0 interface

Price and Availability





The realme 9i 5G was made official in India and its sales will start on the day august 24. Check the official prices below: 4GB + 64GB – ₹14,999 (~R$975)

6GB + 128GB – ₹16,999 (~R$1,100)

The Realme 9i 5G is not yet available in Brazilian stores.