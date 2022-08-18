Renner has open job vacancies: see how to apply

Renner has job openings for several sectors in several states of the country; check out

Renner, one of the largest retailers in Brazil, has job openings for several sectors in the states of: São Paulo, Bahia, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul, Mato Grosso do Sul, Ceará, Espírito Santo Santo, Paraná, Maranhão, Rondônia, Goiás and Pará.

how to apply

To apply for one of the vacancies, which will be informed below, access this link.

Available positions and their requirements

See below for all available positions and their requirements.

Apprentice

Requirements:

Be attending or have already completed high school;

Enjoy customer service;

Identification with fashion.

beauty assistant

Requirements:

Complete high school;

Complete professional technical course (in the areas of sales/commercial or areas of beauty in general – cosmetology, makeup, hairdressing, manicure);

Computing;

Enjoy customer service;

Identification with fashion.

shop assistant

Requirements:

Complete high school;

Enjoy customer service;

Identification with fashion.

In some places, the vacancy is also valid for people with disabilities (PwD).

Financial Products Assistant

Requirements:

Complete high school;

Enjoy customer service;

Identification with the financial products area.

new channels assistant

Requirements:

Complete high school;

Enjoy customer service;

Identification with fashion.

sales assistant

Requirements:

Complete high school;

Enjoy customer service;

Identification with fashion.

WhatsApp sales assistant

Requirements:

Complete high school;

Enjoy customer service;

Identification with fashion.

Sales and Visual Merchandising Assistant

Requirements:

Complete high school;

Enjoy customer service;

Identification with fashion;

Desirable experience in the area of ​​Visual Merchandising.

Stock helper

Requirements:

Identification with the store environment;

Desirable complete high school.

dispatch assistant

Requirements:

Identification with the store environment;

Complete high school.

Cashier

Requirements:

Complete high school;

Enjoy customer service;

Identification with cashier routines.

coach box

Requirements:

Complete high school;

Desirable experience in team management;

Enjoy customer service;

Identification with Cashier activities.

Sales Consultant – ASHUA

Requirements:

Complete high school;

Enjoy customer service;

Identification with fashion.

stockist

Requirements:

Identification with the store environment;

Desirable complete high school.

store tax

Requirements:

Complete high school or incomplete higher;

Good level of communication;

Good writing;

Balanced and empathetic person;

Having courses on diversity is a plus.

lead inspector

Requirements:

Complete high school or incomplete higher;

Experience with team management;

Good level of communication;

Good writing;

Balanced and empathetic person;

Having courses on diversity is a plus.

Store manager

Requirements:

Complete higher education;

Experience with leading retail teams in small, medium or large companies;

Willingness to travel;

Passion for fashion and identification with our business;

Desirable experience in the fashion segment;

Postgraduate degree desirable.

product leader

Requirements:

Complete higher education or studying;

Domain Office Package;

Experience with team management.

Sales manager

Requirements:

Complete high school;

Experience with leading retail teams in small, medium or large companies;

Willingness to travel;

Passion for fashion and identification with our business;

Desirable experience in the fashion segment;

Higher education will be an advantage.

Visual Merchandising

Requirements:

Complete high school;

Enjoy customer service;

Identification with fashion;

Desirable experience in the area of ​​Visual Merchandising.

