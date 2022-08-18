Republican congressman criticizes unveiling of ‘Breaking Bad’ statues

The creation of two statues representing the characters Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), protagonists of the acclaimed TV series “Breaking Bad”, generated controversy among the residents of the city of Albuquerque, New Mexico, in the United States. .

One of the biggest representatives of the conservative movement in the local media, radio presenter Eddy Aragon vehemently criticized the homage to the program. “It’s not the kind of recognition we want for the city of Albuquerque or our state,” he said in a statement reproduced by Variety magazine.

Aragon also drew a parallel between the unveiling of the “Breaking Bad”-inspired statues and the recent demolition of another monument, which represented the Spanish conqueror Juan de Oñate, the first Hispanic governor of New Mexico.

“Now we have brand-new statues. Now we’re putting fictional characters in front. We have Jesse Pinkman and of course Heisenberg, and now we’ve erected statues and our progressive mayor of the city of Albuquerque. [Tim Keller] supported them. We’re funding this so it’s okay to get rid of real historical figures and now somehow it’s even better, [ter] fictional drug trafficking figures,” criticized the communicator.

Republican State Representative Rod Montoya is of a similar opinion. “I’m glad New Mexico got the deal. But are we really going down the path of literally glorifying the meth makers?” he pointed out.

The statues in honor of “Breaking Bad” were unveiled on July 30, in a ceremony attended by actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul and the show’s creator, Vince Gilligan – who, interestingly, ‘predicted’ conservative criticism when speaking. In the event.

“In all seriousness, no doubt some people are going to say, ‘wow, just what our city needed.’ And I understand that. [Mas] I see two of the best actors America has ever produced. I see them, in character, as two larger-than-life tragic figures, cautionary tales.”