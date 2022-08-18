Review | Blood: Drama inspired by the story of Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger is poetic but lacks personality

Film watched during the 2022 Sundance Film Festival

Chloe is a rebuilding woman who begins to rediscover love in a new land, far from the constant memories of her late husband. Surrounded by oriental culture and facing a language that she barely knows, she is a metaphor that we didn’t know about the actress until then. Michelle Williams and of her painful and slow process of healing after the death of her ex-husband and father of her daughter, the star Heath Ledger.

Williams little talk about his history with ledger, who became even more consecrated by bringing the Joker to life in The Dark Knight trilogy. But your friend and filmmaker Bradley Rust Gray channeled his anguish and wounds into blooda romantic drama about beginnings that manages to be profoundly poetic, but unfortunately not very effective.

Follow Chloe’s Journey (Carla Juri) in his gentle friendship with Toshi (Takashi Ueno) invites us to a sensitive reflection on how Williams would have dealt with his own loss and with the rediscovery of love. But while the inspiration in your own journey and process is in the halls of blood, it is undeniable to note that the film perishes due to its lack of personality. Overly intimate, the drama is slow-paced and leaves the audience waiting for a dramatic climax or a moment of awakening that never comes.

Contemplative, hoping to become synesthetic for the audience, the drama becomes an incomplete journey for its protagonist, who walks in circles for much of the plot. With a script constructed from clippings of moments and fragments of Chloe’s past, blood it’s a bit apathetic and tiring. Its main narrative, always hidden between the lines, actually works, but not for two hours of film – becoming dull and repetitive, as if the story functions as an extension of the character’s memories and routine. Perhaps if it had been constructed as a short film, the work of gray would have worked better.

And while the film has an important premise, which reflects on life in the midst of grief, it is more like a dream that didn’t come true. With a poetic direction that explores the oriental aesthetic and the bucolic scenery of the Japanese countryside, blood it is a symbolic catharsis made more for Michelle Williams than for the public. It doesn’t work for us, but it’s perhaps exactly the ultimate expression of how the actress has dealt with her grief over the past few years. Which already makes the drama something special, regardless of its mistakes.

