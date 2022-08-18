Santos fires Newton on suspicion of favoring his son; he denies

Santos alleged suspicion of favoring his son to fire Newton Drummond. The executive was in Peixe for just over a month and has a football manager in his family.

After undergoing cardiological exams in Porto Alegre, Newton returned to CT Rei Pelé today (18), when he learned of the dismissal. President Andres Rueda showed an audio from a third party and claimed a breach of trust in the professional.

In the audio, a person from the ball market says that he would try to sign a reinforcement in Santos through the “son of Chumbinho”, nickname of Newton Drummond.

“This offends me and my family. I recently worked at Coritiba and Chapecoense and this was never an issue. Obviously this is a lie, but I didn’t reply because my story speaks for itself. It was even good that this happened now because President Rueda prefers believe in a planted audio than in me”, said Drummond, when UOL Esporte

In an interview last week, President Andres Rueda said that “the pig gets fat in the eyes of the owner” and that he directly negotiated the four Santos reinforcements in the transfer window: Nathan, Carabajal, Luan and Soteldo. Football executive and theoretically responsible for these negotiations, Newton Drummond was not a protagonist.

“I appointed Nathan and Carabajal and started negotiations, but then Rueda was in charge. And Luan and Soteldo negotiated alone”, said Chumbinho.

People close to Andres Rueda say that coach Lisca supported the president’s decision. Newton Drummond, Lisca’s friend for years, has another version. Santos, officially, will not position itself on this matter. It is worth noting that Lisca and Newton Drummond are managed by the same manager: Jorge Machado.

“Lisca is angry, isn’t he? Worried. I’ve known Lisca for a long time and I was the one who referred him to Santos. But he will stay”, concluded Newton.

Without Newton Drummond, Santos will analyze the arrival of another executive. As the international transfer window is closed, Peixe claims to be in no hurry and may even end the season without a replacement.