Second season of “Ilha de Ferro” premieres on TV Globo on August 25 – TELA VIVA News

Second season of “Ilha de Ferro” premieres on TV Globo on August 25

Starting on August 25, TV Globo premieres the second season of “Ilha de Ferro”. Created by Max Mallmann and Adriana Lunardi, with final writing by Mauro Wilson and artistic direction by Afonso Poyart, the new series of episodes brings the characters involved in new storms, on board or not the oil platform PLT-137. In ten episodes, the audience follows the new adventures of the characters Dante and Júlia, played by Cauã Reymond and Maria Casadevall, who now gain new stage partners, with the arrival of Mariana Ximenes, Romulo Estrela, Eriberto Leão and Erom Cordeiro, playing, respectively, the characters Olivia, Ramiro, Diogo and Playboy.

“Characters are like emotional sharks, they need to move so they don’t die. Almost always getting into or creating trouble. The platform is the epicenter of the story, where they meet and share their anxieties. But on dry land, we have a powerful trail. It has more action and more passion”, says Mauro Wilson, the series’ final writer. “Now, in the second season, we feel more appropriate to this universe, we get to know the characters, and that gives us more freedom to move forward and delve deeper into the stories and ghosts of each of them”, explains artistic director Afonso Poyart.

The double life, with the routine that is divided every 15 days between the work on board and the routine on land, makes them not feel complete anywhere. “We’re going to continue telling the story of this guy who feels better on the platform, away from land, than at home. We’re going to show this duality between land and sea that those who work on a platform feel. totally natural on the platform. We are always trying to discover what this type of work and lifestyle impacts on people’s relationships”, summarizes the director.

To untangle these relationships, we plot new points in the central love “polygon”. The conflicts and turmoil of Dante (Cauã Reymond) and Julia (Maria Casadevall) increase in power with the arrival of Commander Ramiro (Romulo Estrela), of Dr. Olívia (Mariana Ximenes) and Diogo (Eriberto Leão), Júlia’s brother and president of the oil company.

The calls announcing the premiere, airing on TV Globo’s programming since last week, are the result of a meticulous sound effects work carried out jointly by the station’s Promotions and Technology teams, which provides a feeling of immersion in the atmosphere of tension. and plot adventure. The experience is possible with the use of headphones, which enables the binaural effect, in which 3D technology sharpens the spectator’s hearing.

Created by Max Mallmann and Adriana Lunardi, “Ilha de Ferro” is written by Nilton Braga, Mariana Torres, Rodrigo Salomão, David Rauh and Anna Lee, with final writing by Mauro Wilson. The series is directed by Afonso Poyart, Roberta Richard and Rafael Miranda, with artistic direction by Afonso Poyart.

The cast also includes Osmar Prado, Klebber Toledo, Alice Palmar, Helena Albergaria, Jefferson Brasil, Bruce Gomlevsky, Chris Couto, Renan Monteiro, Marcello Ferreira, Gery, Toia Ferraz, Kizi Vaz, Jonathan Azevedo, Neco Vilas Boas, Júlio Rocha, Douglas Rosa, Giovanni Gallo, Cláudio Gabriel, Augusto Madeira, Cadu Favero, Bernardo Schlegel and José Rubens Chachá, among others.

