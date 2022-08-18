See how Corinthians players celebrated their qualification for the semi-finals of the Copa do Brasil

Corinthians thrashed Atlético-GO 4-1, advancing to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. After the victory, Timão players used social networks to celebrate the classification achieved in the national tournament.

Yuri Alberto, author of three of the four Alvinegro goals, thanked the victory. Shirt 9 posted on his Instagram, thanks for the good performance. “All honor and glory is Jesus”, published the striker.

One of the best on the field last night, Róger Guedes also posted on his social media. Shirt 10 celebrated the classified spot a lot. “Classified. THANKS TO GOD. ALL HONOR AND ALL GLORY TO GOD. AMEN, AMEN, AMEN.” published the player.

The defensive sector was almost not required last night. The defenders Cássio, Balbuena and Fagner were others who celebrated the Corinthians rout on their social networks.

“Glory to God #go Corinthians”, said the goalkeeper.

“One for all, all for one”, wrote the defender.

“Classifieds!” Fagner posted.

In midfield, Fausto, Du Queiroz, Cantillo and Giuliano played well. In their respective social networks, the athletes also made a point of celebrating the rout applied last Wednesday.

“Set,” wrote the Argentine.

“Big night,” posted Du.

“Glory to God for this classification. Thank you so much for supporting all the time, Fiel. We are much stronger with you. Congratulations to the group for the dedication and fight the 90 minutes. We will work even harder and keep improving”, said shirt 11.

“#vaicorinthians”, posted the Colombian.

Adson, who started, Gustavo Silva, Júnior Moraes and Giovane, who entered in the second half, also celebrated the Corinthians classification. On social media, players posted messages celebrating the vacancy won.

“Classified, with the glory of God we continue in search of our goals”, said shirt 28.

“Great victory and classification in the Copa do Brasil. Thank you Fiel for the support. Go Corinthians”, wrote Gustavo.

“Very happy to live and be part of all this. Another great victory and thank God classifieds! Congratulations to the whole group! This is Corinthians”, said the boy.

“It’s blood in the eye, it’s the game of life! Happy to be back and for the classification, group of warriors, congratulations!”, said the controavante.

Even those who did not play on the field also celebrated the classification. Lucas Piton, Mateus Vital and Carlos Miguel, who were an option on the bench, and Paulinho, Rafael Ramos and Matheus Donelli, who were not related to the duel, also posted on their social networks.

“Classifieds”, published shirt 6.

“Classified. Glory to God,” Vital said.

“Classificamossssss”, celebrated Carlos Miguel.

“HERE IS CORINTHIANS. This group deserves a lot. We are still together as a family”, wrote the Portuguese.

“Congratulations warriors. Classifieds”, celebrated Paulinho.

“This is Corinthians”, closed Donelli.

